book
- Ask, bid and volume from various assets
- Twenty-four, and not one iota more!
- does anyone know brokers that looking for traders to trade for their clients
book ... levels ... support and resistance levels?
the books describing about how to use the levels?
indicators drawing those levels?
I did not understand sorry ... can you tell it in different way?
book ... levels ... support and resistance levels?
the books describing about how to use the levels?
indicators drawing those levels?
here, it is the book on mt5
here, it is possible check pendent orders from others players
it is a way to check where the orders are waitting for execution
but here, I don´t have these orders
example:
now price is 1.00000
jjmorgan have 50 volume for buy at 1.00100
For information -
don't attach an image, insert the image)
Thank you.
Depth of Market?
This is the explanation -
Depth of Market - Trading Operations
or it may be in different language, for example:
Ajuda para a MetaTrader 5 → Operações comerciais → Profundidade de mercado
- www.metatrader5.com
Depth of Market?
This is the explanation -
Depth of Market - Trading Operations
or it may be in different language, for example:
Ajuda para a MetaTrader 5 → Operações comerciais → Profundidade de mercado
i will check it, tks
Depth of Market?
This is the explanation -
Depth of Market - Trading Operations
or it may be in different language, for example:
Ajuda para a MetaTrader 5 → Operações comerciais → Profundidade de mercado
Do all brokers offer this information on mt5?
I found one thread - What are formal rules of Order Book correctness/validity?
and this article - MQL5 Cookbook: Implementing Your Own Depth of Market
so hope it helps.
I found one thread - What are formal rules of Order Book correctness/validity?
and this article - MQL5 Cookbook: Implementing Your Own Depth of Market
so hope it helps.
I had a chat on my broker; Depth market seems fail, cause Forex is several liquidity center all around the world. In this case, some brokers offers books from own clients and It seems not so usefull.
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