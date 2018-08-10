book

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Hi. Does exists any way to see the books that contain offers? Levels where the volumes are pendents to executions? I know that forex is formed by various center all long the world, but I hear something possible to check this. tks
 
I did not understand sorry ... can you tell it in different way?

book ... levels ... support and resistance levels?
the books describing about how to use the levels?
indicators drawing those levels?
 
Sergey Golubev:
I did not understand sorry ... can you tell it in different way?

book ... levels ... support and resistance levels?
the books describing about how to use the levels?
indicators drawing those levels?

here, it is the book on mt5

here, it is possible check pendent orders from others players

it is a way to check where the orders are waitting for execution

but here, I don´t have these orders

example:

now price is 1.00000

jjmorgan have 50 volume for buy at 1.00100

Files:
Screenshot_2.jpg  244 kb
 

For information - 

don't attach an image, insert the image) 

Image (Alt+I)

Thank you.


 
Sergey Golubev:

For information - 


tks for this information


book offers

 

Depth of Market?
This is the explanation - 

Depth of Market - Trading Operations 

or it may be in different language, for example:
Ajuda para a MetaTrader 5 → Operações comerciais → Profundidade de mercado

Depth of Market - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
Depth of Market - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The depth of market is available for the symbols traded in the exchange execution mode, where trade operations are sent to an external trading system (exchange), as well as for non-exchange symbols. For the exchange symbols, the depth of market window displays real volumes and prices of trade requests. For the non-exchange symbols, the depth of...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Depth of Market?
This is the explanation - 

Depth of Market - Trading Operations 

or it may be in different language, for example:
Ajuda para a MetaTrader 5 → Operações comerciais → Profundidade de mercado

i will check it, tks 

 
Sergey Golubev:

Depth of Market?
This is the explanation - 

Depth of Market - Trading Operations 

or it may be in different language, for example:
Ajuda para a MetaTrader 5 → Operações comerciais → Profundidade de mercado

Do all brokers offer this information on mt5?

 
Jhennifher:

Do all brokers offer this information on mt5?

I do not know - I did not check all the brokers.
You can open demo accounts with 10 or 15 of them and check it ... but I think - you will need one or two brokers only - 

DOM MT5

-----------------------

DOM MT5

 

I found one thread - What are formal rules of Order Book correctness/validity? 
and this article - MQL5 Cookbook: Implementing Your Own Depth of Market 

so hope it helps.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I found one thread - What are formal rules of Order Book correctness/validity? 
and this article - MQL5 Cookbook: Implementing Your Own Depth of Market 

so hope it helps.

I had a chat on my broker; Depth market seems fail, cause Forex is several liquidity center all around the world. In this case, some brokers offers books from own clients and It seems not so usefull.

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