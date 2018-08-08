What am I doing wrong here with iMACD
- To post code copy and paste it by using the code button </> or Alt+1
- Do you know how many MACD EAs already exist? Search for them (top right the lens)!
- There is one MACD sample that is part of the standard delivery of MT$ (and MT5)!!
- You'd better use one of them and amend them - if you have new ideas!
- MT4 belongs to the thread at the bottom!
I am new to MT4 and trying to get some code working. I am not sure what I am doing wrong. I am gettting the error iMACD - wrong parameter count.
Install MT4 if you want to write MT4 code. Your screenshot shows that you are using MT5. iMACD() has different parameters in MQL5 than MQL4.
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Hi,
I am new to MT4 and trying to get some code working. I am not sure what I am doing wrong. I am gettting the error iMACD - wrong parameter count.
Attached is the screenshot of the code.