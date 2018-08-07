How to use iMA to order when iMa crossover right before candle ?

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I would like to make a EA which is when 

iMa crossover the Close[1] like right before candle then buy or sell depends on what former candlewas

I tried to code but still i don't get it :(. I can't figure it out how to use iMa.

this is my code.

extern double volume1 = 1.0;//Lot사이즈(Buy)
extern double volume2 = 1.0;//Lot사이즈(Sell)
extern int order_total = 10; //주문허용 갯수
extern int magic = 15425; //매직넘버 
extern int stop_loss = 50; //손절매
extern int take_profit = 100;//이익실현 
datetime prev_time;

double real_sl=  0.0;
double real_tp=  0.0;
int sell_count = 0;
int buy_count = 0;

int OnInit()
  {
    // prev_time=Time[0];  
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
  }
void OnTick()
  {  
 if(OrdersTotal()==0 || OrdersTotal()< order_total){        
//buy
 double value_ima=iMA(Symbol(),0,5,0,0,PRICE_CLOSE,0);

         if(Time[0]!=prev_time && value_ima<=Close[1] && value_ima>=Open[1] && (Open[1]<Close[1])){
                                       
               if(stop_loss > 0){
                           real_sl = NormalizeDouble(Bid-stop_loss*Point,Digits);
                        }
                        if(take_profit > 0){
                           real_tp = NormalizeDouble(Bid+take_profit*Point,Digits);
                   }
            int ordersend = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,volume1,Ask,10,real_sl,real_tp,"Order",magic,0,clrGreen);
            buy_count+=1;
         }      
         prev_time=Time[0];

        }
}
 
  1. When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.) Please edit your (original) post.
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
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  2. Check your return codes for errors, and report them including GLE/LE. Don't look at it unless you have an error. Don't just silence the compiler, it is trying to help you.
              What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
              Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles
    Only those functions that return a value (e.g. iClose, MarketInfo, etc.) must you call ResetLastError before in order to check after.

  3. What is the value of real_sl/real_tp when stop_loss/take_profit is zero?
  4. They also must be a multiple of tick size not point
 
whroeder1:
  1. When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.) Please edit your (original) post.
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
              Messages Editor

  2. Check your return codes for errors, and report them including GLE/LE. Don't look at it unless you have an error. Don't just silence the compiler, it is trying to help you.
              What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
              Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles
    Only those functions that return a value (e.g. iClose, MarketInfo, etc.) must you call ResetLastError before in order to check after.

  3. What is the value of real_sl/real_tp when stop_loss/take_profit is zero?
  4. They also must be a multiple of tick size not point

Oh sorry, I'm new here so didn't know about the rules.

I edited my code.It still has errors tho :(

stop_loss/take_profit is extern variable!

error
 

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