Need help code script or EA Alert this
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Anyone got an Alert or can code help plz
Alert when
- Candle have upper shadow <=3 and Price close to EMA10 >100 point
or
- Candle have lower shadow <=3 and Price close to EMA10 >100 point
Thanks sorry for english is not my first language.