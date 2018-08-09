Play - VSA/PSVRA

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I start my new topic about VSA/PVSRA.

I play red or green. Very easy
It's my view EURJPY Monthly

EURJPY

I use templates from

https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=114792

 

Trading Journal?

There are some requirements:

  1. post your indicators here on the thread as the source codes, or the link to CodeBase;
  2. this is the section of the forum for MT5, if you are using MT4 - I will move your thread to MT4 section of the forum;
  3. please, remove the name of your website from your charts - promotion is not allowed on the forum.

  4. don't attach an image, insert the image) 
    Image (Alt+I)



If not so I will delete your thread.
 
Ok. Sorry. Please remove to section Mt4
 
zakopiecFX:
Ok. Sorry. Please remove to section Mt4

Post your indicators here (or as a link to CodeBase), and remove the promotion of your website from your chart.
If not so I will delete your thread sorry.

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You can post your trading journals on the blogs withouit any limitation (with the logo of your website on every your chart, and without indicators uploaded).
It means: if I delete this your thread from the forum so I can use the blogs without limitation.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Post your indicators here (or as a link to CodeBase), and remove the promotion of your website from your chart.
If not so I will delete your thread sorry.

--------------

You can post your trading journals on the blogs withouit any limitation (with the logo of your website on every your chart, and without indicators uploaded).
It means: if I delete this your thread from the forum so I can use the blogs without limitation.

How I can write on blog.
In my section blog I can't add any information

 
zakopiecFX:

How I can write on blog.
In my section blog I can't add any information

Open this link https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs and click "Add New post" button:

There are many sections you can write: Analytics & Forecasts, Weekly Trends, Forecasts, Trading Systems, My Trading, Charts, Trading Strategies, Statistics - 

Your blog post can be published now :


or the post can automatically be published at preselected time (timer):

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Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
  • www.mql5.com
First, a review of last week’s forecast: - EUR/USD. The past week was filled with events, which at another time could initiate quite strong movements in the market. But not now, not at the height of the holiday season... We are introducing our new revolutionary forex indicator named 'Volume Strength 28 ' . Before we delve into the indicator...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Open this link https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs and click "Add New post" button:

There are many sections you can write: Analytics & Forecasts, Weekly Trends, Forecasts, Trading Systems, My Trading, Charts, Trading Strategies, Statistics - 

Your blog post can be published now :


or the post can automatically be published at preselected time (timer):

---------------


I don/'t see button add new post

Tx for help


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