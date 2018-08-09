Play - VSA/PSVRA
Trading Journal?
There are some requirements:
- post your indicators here on the thread as the source codes, or the link to CodeBase;
- this is the section of the forum for MT5, if you are using MT4 - I will move your thread to MT4 section of the forum;
- please, remove the name of your website from your charts - promotion is not allowed on the forum.
don't attach an image, insert the image)
Ok. Sorry. Please remove to section Mt4
Post your indicators here (or as a link to CodeBase), and remove the promotion of your website from your chart.
If not so I will delete your thread sorry.
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You can post your trading journals on the blogs withouit any limitation (with the logo of your website on every your chart, and without indicators uploaded).
It means: if I delete this your thread from the forum so I can use the blogs without limitation.
Post your indicators here (or as a link to CodeBase), and remove the promotion of your website from your chart.
If not so I will delete your thread sorry.
--------------
You can post your trading journals on the blogs withouit any limitation (with the logo of your website on every your chart, and without indicators uploaded).
It means: if I delete this your thread from the forum so I can use the blogs without limitation.
How I can write on blog.
In my section blog I can't add any information
How I can write on blog.
In my section blog I can't add any information
Open this link https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs and click "Add New post" button:
There are many sections you can write: Analytics & Forecasts, Weekly Trends, Forecasts, Trading Systems, My Trading, Charts, Trading Strategies, Statistics -
Your blog post can be published now :
or the post can automatically be published at preselected time (timer):
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- www.mql5.com
Open this link https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs and click "Add New post" button:
There are many sections you can write: Analytics & Forecasts, Weekly Trends, Forecasts, Trading Systems, My Trading, Charts, Trading Strategies, Statistics -
Your blog post can be published now :
or the post can automatically be published at preselected time (timer):
---------------
I don/'t see button add new post
Tx for help
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