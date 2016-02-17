Libraries: Equity Recorder
Nice work!
Thank you
I followed the instructions and cannot get the offline chart to load. I get the Waiting for Update message and no chart.
I am running MBTrading MT4 on Windows 7 if that changes anything.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
I get the Waiting for Update message and no chart.
Could you please post the lines of code where you call the recordEquity() function and the current values of all parameters used in the function call or make a minimal example EA or Indicator that will provoke this error so i can try to reproduce the problem?
Impressive work, thank you. I would be truly interested to try renko version. Is this really hard to code for you or anyone? I will appreciate.
Impressive work, thank you. I would be truly interested to try renko version. Is this really hard to code for you or anyone? I will appreciate.
A renko visualization of the equity chart?
In theory it should be possible to put one of the available renko EAs or scripts onto the equity chart and it should then create a realtime renko chart from your equity chart.
Hello, I have some spike bars on the different charts. I've attached M1 sample. Could you comment this problem? It's not caused by EA (ca 3000% margin, and 0.1 Lots). Renko Idea is probably good, thank you.
Hello, I have some spike bars on the different charts. I've attached M1 sample. Could you comment this problem?
Try the current version i just uploaded (version > 2010.2.x.x). This seems to happen when metatader is restarted completely and the history is not yet loaded from the server. I can not fully guarantee that it is completely fixed now but I didn't see this problem appearing here anymore.
Also the new version has a dramatic increase in performance (faster backtests, much less CPU usage) since the realized profit is not calculated on every tick anymore, only when the order history has changed.
I have moved the hosting of all my files to one central place since it is becoming more and more complex maintaining projects (and providing people with current versions of source code) with needed dependencies spread all over across the whole www.
The current version of this library can now always be found here: http://sites.google.com/site/prof7bit/offline_charts-mqh
I installed your library and it works fine with a dialy period.
It is really much better than the native Equity curve provided by metatrader and very useful.
Nevertheless I have tried to use weekly or monthly period and the chart is truncated or empty.
Maybe code does not support these period ?
Or Iam doing something wrong ?
Thanks for you help.
JF G
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Equity Recorder:
Author: bernd