how to change broker account for a signal subcription ?
You have to ask your broker to send back your funds, then ask the anew broker whether he offers that signal, then open a new account there.
May you can open a demo account at the new broker and see whether the signal is available or not.
Hello Carl, the signal is available on MQL5. I already funded the account.
tintin3:
hello
with my current broker, the signal doesn't work well so i wanna change the account and server.
how can i do it please ? I tried suspending the subcription and reactivate but i can't change the account.
thanks for your help !
best regards, Tintin
You can move your signal subscription to another account here, but only once a week:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello
with my current broker, the signal doesn't work well so i wanna change the account and server.
how can i do it please ? I tried suspending the subcription and reactivate but i can't change the account.
thanks for your help !
best regards, Tintin