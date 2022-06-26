how to change broker account for a signal subcription ?

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hello

with my current broker, the signal doesn't work well so i wanna change the account and server.

how can i do it please ? I tried suspending the subcription and reactivate but i can't change the account.


thanks for your help !

best regards, Tintin

 

You have to ask your broker to send back your funds, then ask the anew broker whether he offers that signal, then open a new account there.

May you can open a demo account at the new broker and see whether the signal is available or not.

 
Hello Carl, the signal is available on MQL5. I already funded the account.
 
tintin3:

hello

with my current broker, the signal doesn't work well so i wanna change the account and server.

how can i do it please ? I tried suspending the subcription and reactivate but i can't change the account.


thanks for your help !

best regards, Tintin

You can move your signal subscription to another account here, but only once a week:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 
hitesh patel #:
If broker is not responding any answer?
 
hitesh patel #:
If broker is not responding any answer?

Look for another broker, among the well know and regulated brokers.

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