If a trading strategy fails, why the opposite of the trading strategy also fail??
The spread/commissions etc come into play
Kinda like the Green 0 on the roulette wheel
In general (in optimization) when you change parameters and you get the same "bland" result it indicates those parameters are a bit irrelevant to the issue.
The same can be observed in Machine learning where features that tend to 50% are useless ( i kinda butchered the example there a bit )
Here I want to raise a topic "if a trading strategy fails, why the opposite of the trading strategy also fail??
I have some code to do trading, certainly most of them loss money. Just curious, I reverse all the trading direction buy/sell and SL/TP, the exact opposite of the trading strategy also fail.
Could anyone explain this interesting trading process?
It is a open-mind free discussing. Any ideas are welcome!
Most people don't know how to use an EA. Before you think about using an EA you should first understand why and when should an EA proceed with buying and selling.
An EA should be an automate strategy of a manual trading strategy. In order to have a manual and successful trading strategy, you first need to understand and tell your entry and exit point.
If you can't tell and explain your entry and exit point, it simply mean you have a loosing EA.
Trading dynamics.
A crappy exit strategy will work like crap in both directions.
Here I want to raise a topic "if a trading strategy fails, why the opposite of the trading strategy also fail??
I have some code to do trading, certainly most of them loss money. Just curious, I reverse all the trading direction buy/sell and SL/TP, the exact opposite of the trading strategy also fail.
Could anyone explain this interesting trading process?
It is a open-mind free discussing. Any ideas are welcome!
Whenever you will create to gain more before right time every strategy will fail
only because of the spread
and bid/ask
My understanding is that, if the failure of the strategy is due to the wrong trading direction, certainly we reverse the direction will improve the performance. However, if the failure i due to other factor, simply reversing the direction cannot help.
Trading is a long series of action, from this point of view, even a small mistake, will be enlarged by the repeating series. Trading direction is only a very small part of the strategy.
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Here I want to raise a topic "if a trading strategy fails, why the opposite of the trading strategy also fail??
I have some code to do trading, certainly most of them loss money. Just curious, I reverse all the trading direction buy/sell and SL/TP, the exact opposite of the trading strategy also fail.
Could anyone explain this interesting trading process?
It is a open-mind free discussing. Any ideas are welcome!