PositionCloseBy not working in real accounts - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
loool...I am suggesting you to find an other broker.
This is really good advice. It makes you wonder how a broker could get a license when they don't even have a single person in their IT deptartment that can change a simple server config.
I got the proof that the problem is on the broker. I did a CloseBy operation by MT5 window and the same problem occurred! Now the broker help desks believed me about the problem and they will try to fix this.
@Alain Verleyen and @nicholi shen: It is very hard to find any good service in brazil. The major brazilian brokers are a sea of problems and we have little options to choose. I know only 2 brazilian hedge brokers, by example. Every others work only with netting accounts.
@Alain Verleyen and @nicholi shen: It is very hard to find any good service in brazil. The major brazilian brokers are a sea of problems and we have little options to choose. I know only 2 brazilian hedge brokers, by example. Every others work only with netting accounts.
There are 3: Rico, Modal and Terra.
It is also a broker setting turning any MT5 account from netting to hedging or vice versa. Any MT5 broker *could* offer it explicit or implicit, it is matter of administrative account based broker setting and possibly regulatory restrictions.
There are 3: Rico, Modal and Terra.
I just talked with the modal technical team and the they said me that is not possible to fix this issue. There is internal system limitations that unable the positionCloseBy feature works properly.
I will create accounts in Rico and Terra brokers to test the same feature. Hope that it works in one of them at least.