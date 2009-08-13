Experts: RUBBERBANDS EA
Hello disapa,
please can you share your setting?
Thanks
Meta1
Over-optimized for a very specific time period. Fails everywhere else.
Hi StJojo am tochi from Nigeria. i have a $100 account with brococompany, a Russian company trading fx.
If you can trade that account, i will share the profit with you, 65-35%. Do reply
Hi StJojo am tochi from Nigeria. i have a $100 account with brococompany, a Russian company trading fx.
If you can trade that account, i will share the profit with you, 65-35%. Do reply
Hi reall, thank you for your interest in RUBBERBANDS EA. As you can see, I can not trade for anybody but for myself. Please use this EA or any other EA you like after convincing yourself that the EA you pick will make profit by running Strategy Tester and trading at your demo account.
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RUBBERBANDS EA:
Author: StJojo