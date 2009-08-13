Experts: RUBBERBANDS EA

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RUBBERBANDS EA:

This EA works in any timeframe for any currency pair, including gold & silver.

Author: StJojo

[Deleted]  

OTTIMO LAVORO peccato che con questa tecnica non si possono inserire StopLoss

test EUR/USD M5 dal 29/06/09 al 12/08/09

 

Hello disapa,

please can you share your setting?

Thanks

Meta1

[Deleted]  

Over-optimized for a very specific time period. Fails everywhere else.

[Deleted]  
Meta1:

Hello disapa,

please can you share your setting?

Thanks

Meta1


[Deleted]  

Hi StJojo am tochi from Nigeria. i have a $100 account with brococompany, a Russian company trading fx.

If you can trade that account, i will share the profit with you, 65-35%. Do reply

 
reall:

Hi StJojo am tochi from Nigeria. i have a $100 account with brococompany, a Russian company trading fx.

If you can trade that account, i will share the profit with you, 65-35%. Do reply

Hi reall, thank you for your interest in RUBBERBANDS EA. As you can see, I can not trade for anybody but for myself. Please use this EA or any other EA you like after convincing yourself that the EA you pick will make profit by running Strategy Tester and trading at your demo account.

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