Indicators: Heiken Ashi Real
Yeah you want to explain what this and what it does please?
Thanks
Yeah you want to explain what this and what it does please?
Thanks
yeah? why would he wanted?
or that's what you want? : )))))))))))))))))))))))
please,how does it work...
please,how does it work...
GGeee... this is easiest ind. ever created... put HeikenAshi on the chart, put this indi on the top - find the difference (and similarity)
Surprisingly, this indicator is very accurate. Sell when the white line crosses down thru the red line, and buy when the white line crosses up thru the red line. I LIKE IT!
I have been using it a couple of days now, and I think it will become part of my arsenal....very simple yet easy to use to take a couple pips many times an hour. I have only tested it on EURUSD during primetime so maybe I will try it out on some other pairs.
BEST INDICATOR. Thanks with :)
Is it possible to add an "Arrow Down" when bearish and "Arrow Up" when bullish ?
Love this indi, thanks for providing!
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Heiken Ashi Real:
Author: IURII TOKMAN