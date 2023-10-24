Scripts: A Tool: Horizontal Grid Plotter
Hi ais,
This is pretty nice. Not only in stock markets but also in FX prices tend to do strange things near "psychological" levels.
A question concerning your code. What do these abbreviations stand for?
acs - constant?
aed - extern double?
aei - extern int?
ali - ? int ?
...
Hi Schnar,
aci - constant integer
acd - constant double
acs - constant string
aei - extern integer
aec - extern color
aed - extern double
aes - extern string
aet - extern datetime
avi - global variable integer
avd - global variable double
avs - global variable string
ali - local variable integer
ald - local variable double
als - local variable string
afi - function integer
afd - function double
afs - function string
afr - function reserved
aai - argument integer
aad - argument double
aas - argument string
ari - register index
arv - register value
Hi,
Is it at all possible to re-write this script for use with MT5 (and maybe/perhaps the vertical grid script aswell) ? I'd like to start using MT5, but haven't been able to find a similar script to create custom grid levels.
My programming skills are that good as yet. Thanks for any assistance or if you can point me in the right direction.
Modification for MetaTrader 5 is available
- 2013.02.25
- www.mql5.com
The code is very old and uses obsolete syntax which is no longer supported. In other words, it is invalid code and will not compile.
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A Tool: Horizontal Grid Plotter:
Author: Airat Safin