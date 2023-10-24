Scripts: A Tool: Horizontal Grid Plotter

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A Tool: Horizontal Grid Plotter:

Script for horizontal grid lines plotting

Author: Airat Safin

 

Hi ais,

This is pretty nice. Not only in stock markets but also in FX prices tend to do strange things near "psychological" levels.

A question concerning your code. What do these abbreviations stand for?

acs - constant?
aed - extern double?
aei - extern int?
ali - ? int ?
...
 

Hi Schnar,

aci - constant integer
acd - constant double
acs - constant string

aei - extern integer
aec - extern color
aed - extern double
aes - extern string
aet - extern datetime

avi - global variable integer
avd - global variable double
avs - global variable string

ali - local variable integer
ald - local variable double
als - local variable string

afi - function integer
afd - function double
afs - function string
afr - function reserved

aai - argument integer
aad - argument double
aas - argument string

ari - register index
arv - register value

 

Hi, 

Is it at all possible to re-write this script for use with MT5 (and maybe/perhaps the vertical grid script aswell) ? I'd like to start using MT5, but haven't been able to find a similar script to create custom grid levels.

My programming skills are that good as yet.  Thanks for any assistance or if you can point me in the right direction. 

 

Modification for MetaTrader 5 is available

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10854#comment_14900760

MT4 script to MT5 horizontal line step
MT4 script to MT5 horizontal line step
  • 2013.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, Can anyone point me in the write direction? I've been using this script for mt4 (as below...
 
hi there, this is great and just what I was looking for, but unfortunately when I comple the files I end up with several errors. would anyone know if there has been any mql4 language changes which may have made this script obsolete? would anyone be able to help by making this work? many thanks, Tatie
[Deleted]  
@tatielek #: hi there, this is great and just what I was looking for, but unfortunately when I compile the files I end up with several errors. would anyone know if there has been any mql4 language changes which may have made this script obsolete? would anyone be able to help by making this work? many thanks, Tatie

The code is very old and uses obsolete syntax which is no longer supported. In other words, it is invalid code and will not compile.

 

Renovation 2023 for MetaTrader 4


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