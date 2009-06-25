Indicators: Bollinger Bands ® rev. by Jurik

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Bollinger Bands ® rev. by Jurik:

Traditional Bollinger Bands ®, revisited with algorithm based on Jurik method.

Author: Federico Costalonga

[Deleted]  

could you revisit it and fix repainting?

 
fxxx:

could you revisit it and fix repainting?

My indicator doesn't paint two times the same lines... Colors are changed too...

Isn't that you put it two time on the chart?

It seems drawed with 2 different sets of parameters...

[Deleted]  

since you don't uderstood from first time - that was 2ind, same parameter - shown how your ind repaint the past

pict: your ind. before and ufter refreshing:

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