Indicators: Bollinger Bands ® rev. by Jurik
could you revisit it and fix repainting?
fxxx:
could you revisit it and fix repainting?
My indicator doesn't paint two times the same lines... Colors are changed too...
Isn't that you put it two time on the chart?
It seems drawed with 2 different sets of parameters...
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Bollinger Bands ® rev. by Jurik:
Author: Federico Costalonga