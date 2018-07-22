I have 2 questions about reopening the pending order that being executed and about decimal point when opening order.
Ex. 300 pips Grid will be >>> #1 Ask = 0.00300 tp at 0.00600
Another question is why I can't use the same logic between BUY_STOP and BUY_LIMIT,
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When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)!
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General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
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- 0.00600-0.00300 is 0.00300 or 30 pips on non-JPY pairs.
What is a TICK? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- A buy limit opens at that price or better (better means lower.) You can only create one below the market (Bid) - stoplevel.
A buy stop, becomres a market order when market reaches it. You can only create one above the market (Ask) + stoplevel.
You can't move stops (or pending prices) closer to the market than the minimum (MODE_STOPLEVEL * _Point.)
Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
-
When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)!
(For large amounts of code, attach it.) Please edit your (original) post.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Messages Editor
- 0.00600-0.00300 is 0.00300 or 30 pips on non-JPY pairs.
What is a TICK? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- A buy limit opens at that price or better (better means lower.) You can only create one below the market (Bid) - stoplevel.
A buy stop, becomres a market order when market reaches it. You can only create one above the market (Ask) + stoplevel.
You can't move stops (or pending prices) closer to the market than the minimum (MODE_STOPLEVEL * _Point.)
Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 TutorialTh
I'm so sorry I have already edited it.
and what about re-opening at the same location and the same properties after TP point.
Thank you for the answer
You pay the spread each time.
You pay the spread each time.
I Got it Thanks
For 2nd Question. How can I fix the pending order that missing when order has closed? I need them to instantly open after TP
This is my code
double Lot=0.01; double GridTakeprofit; int NumberOfGrid=6; int i=0; int j; int slippage=3; double AskPrice1=Ask; double BidPrice1=Bid; int ticket[999]; int GridDistance=300; double tmpGridDistance; double tmp1; double tmpPip=0.003; double tmp2; double tmp3; double tmp4; int start() { if(OrdersTotal()==0) { if(ticket[1]==0) { // ticket[1]=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lot,Ask,10,0,Ask+0.003,"My First Order"); } } else printf("Error"); tmp2=AskPrice1+0.003; tmp3=BidPrice1-0.003; for(i=0;i<12;i++) { if(OrdersTotal()<12) { ticket[2]=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lot,tmp2,slippage,0,tmp2+0.003,"Buy Stop"); tmp2=tmp2+0.003; ticket[3]=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYLIMIT,Lot,tmp3,slippage,0,tmp3+0.003,"Buy Limit"); tmp3=tmp3-0.003; } } return(0); }
You can't. Pending orders will only open when the market reaches their price. And you can't move the pending price to the market per #3.3
When in doubt, think. Delete the pendings and open a new order.
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First I have to tell you the objective of my EA,
I try to create a single side (buy only or sell only) grid ea that opening x pips away from current ask with Buy limit and Buy Stop and take profit at x pips
Ex. 300 pips Grid will be >>> #1 Ask = 0.00300 tp at 0.00600 and #2 BuyStop at 0.00600 tp at 0.00900 and create #3 Buy limit at 0.00000 and take profit at 0.00300 respectively until like 100 orders at the same time
then if #2 Buystop is triggered and graph reach until hit TP point, I need the EA to reopen #2 order that have exactly the same properties with the original #2
How can I do? Or If you saw my code and figure out something more simple please tell me.
Another question is why I can't use the same logic between BUY_STOP and BUY_LIMIT, If I use the same , it will not open limit order, I have to change tmp3 to AskPrice2 in order to open it. I'm very confused
I'm a novice programmer so the code maybe a bit fuzzy or too straight.
Thank you very much