Placing Orders using demo account?

Hi,

 

IS it possible to place orders via your EA using a demo account?

 

When I try to place orders I get:

 

sell: Order has not been completed -error 4752 

 

ERR_TRADE_DISABLED

4752

Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited

 

I have 1000 equity in my demo account 

any help? 

 

Thanks

 

mcai4sh3 

mcai4sh3:

 

ERR_TRADE_DISABLED

4752

Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited

 

I have 1000 equity in my demo account 

any help? 


Check if you pressed this button


 

I am also having this problem. 

 

I have enabled the AutoTrading but when attempting to place a trade I get retcode 10019:

 

10019

TRADE_RETCODE_NO_MONEY

There is not enough money to complete the request

 

I have 1000USD in my account..

 

any help please!??? thanks

 thanks 

 
What's the lot size in your order?
 

Hmmmm...

 

It works now. I created a new demo account and the order was placed.

 

Thanks for your efforts on this one.

I guess that you really had not enough money on your previous account. How much do you have on the current one?
