Placing Orders using demo account?
ERR_TRADE_DISABLED
4752
Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited
I have 1000 equity in my demo account
any help?
Check if you pressed this button
I am also having this problem.
I have enabled the AutoTrading but when attempting to place a trade I get retcode 10019:
10019
TRADE_RETCODE_NO_MONEY
There is not enough money to complete the request
I have 1000USD in my account..
any help please!???
thanks
Hmmmm...
It works now. I created a new demo account and the order was placed.
Thanks for your efforts on this one.
mcai4sh3