Hello help me please about this point to filter arrow
Dear Coders:
I have a problem and I can not think how to fix thay kindly support,
What is the problem?
Please explain where you are having a problem and also indicate the section of code where the problem occurs. Then somebody may be able to help you.
You can use PlotIndexSetInteger PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT instead of ArrowSpace().
Does that work in mql4 now?
I didn't realize it's mql4.
Surprisingly it compiles, doesn't look like working though.
Hello Coders:
Sorry a problem happened while posting this chart,
I want the indicator to only display buy arrow if the current arrow is higher than previous arrow,
and display sell arrow if the arrow lower than previous arrow
how to code that ?! please help
Hello Coders:
Sorry a problem happened while posting this chart,
I want the indicator to only display buy arrow if the current arrow is higher than previous arrow,
and display sell arrow if the arrow lower than previous arrow
how to code that ?! please help
Impossible to know without seeing the code.
I don't see the point of this as that would mean that the indicator could only display progressively higher buy arrows and progressively lower sell arrows. It will eventually get to the point where no arrows are displayed.
Impossible to know without seeing the code.
I don't see the point of this as that would mean that the indicator could only display progressively higher buy arrows and progressively lower sell arrows. It will eventually get to the point where no arrows are displayed.
the code is here above at the beginning of the topic
the code is here above at the beginning of the topic
Sorry, I tend to only look at unread posts and didn't realise that you had previously posted code.
As I already said, I don't see the point but if you want to do this, create 2 static double variables.
Save the value in the relevant variable when there is an arrow.
Check any new arrow value against the static variable
if the new arrow's value is not higher/lower, do not create the new arrow.
if it is, create the arrow and update the static variable.
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Dear Coders:
I have a problem and I can not think how to fix thay kindly support,