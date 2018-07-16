Hello, I want help about filtering this signalssig

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Hello Coder:

I want the indicator to only display buy arrow if the current arrow is higher than previous arrow,

and display sell arrow if the arrow lower than previous arrow

how to code that ?! please help

sell signal example

buy signal example


Thanks in advance

 

this is the code

//$------------------------------------------------------------------$

//|                                            MA Crossing Magic.mq4 |

//|                     Copyright 2018, MohamedEgyForex              |

//|                           mohamedegyforex                        |

//$------------------------------------------------------------------$

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MohamedEgyForex"

#property link      "mohamedegyforex"

#property version   "1.00"

#property strict

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 9

#property indicator_plots   9

//--- plot EMA1_

#property indicator_label1  "EMA1_"

#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1  clrRed

#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1  2

//--- plot EMA2_

#property indicator_label2  "EMA2_"

#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color2  clrLimeGreen

#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width2  2

//--- plot EMA3_

#property indicator_label3  "EMA3_"

#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color3  clrBlue

#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width3  2

//--- plot BUY_

#property indicator_label4  "BUY_"

#property indicator_type4   DRAW_ARROW

#property indicator_color4  clrDodgerBlue

#property indicator_style4  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width4  1

//--- plot SELL_

#property indicator_label5  "SELL_"

#property indicator_type5   DRAW_ARROW

#property indicator_color5  clrViolet

#property indicator_style5  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width5  1

//--- plot Buffer_1

#property indicator_label6  "Buffer_1"

#property indicator_type6   DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color6  clrRed

#property indicator_style6  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width6  1

//--- plot Buffer_2

#property indicator_label7  "Buffer_2"

#property indicator_type7   DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color7  clrRed

#property indicator_style7  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width7  1

//--- plot Buffer_3

#property indicator_label8  "Buffer_3"

#property indicator_type8   DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color8  clrRed

#property indicator_style8  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width8  1

//--- plot Buffer_4

#property indicator_label9  "Buffer_4"

#property indicator_type9   DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color9  clrRed

#property indicator_style9  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width9  1

// Indicator parameters.

input int EMA_1 = 5;

input int EMA_2 = 15;

input int EMA_3 = 100;

//--- indicator buffers

double         EMA1_Buffer[];

double         EMA2_Buffer[];

double         EMA3_Buffer[];

double         BUY_Buffer[];

double         SELL_Buffer[];

double         Buffer_1Buffer[];

double         Buffer_2Buffer[];

double         Buffer_3Buffer[];

double         Buffer_4Buffer[];

//$------------------------------------------------------------------$

//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |

//$------------------------------------------------------------------$

int OnInit()

  {

//--- indicator buffers mapping

   SetIndexBuffer(0,EMA1_Buffer);

   SetIndexBuffer(1,EMA2_Buffer);

   SetIndexBuffer(2,EMA3_Buffer);

   SetIndexBuffer(3,BUY_Buffer);

   SetIndexBuffer(4,SELL_Buffer);

   SetIndexBuffer(5,Buffer_1Buffer);

   SetIndexBuffer(6,Buffer_2Buffer);

   SetIndexBuffer(7,Buffer_3Buffer);

   SetIndexBuffer(8,Buffer_4Buffer);

//--- setting a code from the Wingdings charset as the property of PLOT_ARROW

   SetIndexArrow(3,233);

   SetIndexArrow(4,234);



//---

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

  }

//$------------------------------------------------------------------$

//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |

//$------------------------------------------------------------------$

int deinit()

  {

//----

   int k=0;

   for(k=Bars-1;k>=0;k--)

     {

      //ObjectDelete("Object_Name"+IntegerToString(k));

      //ObjectsDeleteAll();

     }

   return(0);

  }

//$------------------------------------------------------------------$



//$------------------------------------------------------------------$

//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |

//$------------------------------------------------------------------$

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

                const int prev_calculated,

                const datetime &time[],

                const double &open[],

                const double &high[],

                const double &low[],

                const double &close[],

                const long &tick_volume[],

                const long &volume[],

                const int &spread[])

  {

   int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated;

//--- Main Loop

//if(rates_total>prev_calculated) 

//int limit=0;

   if(prev_calculated==0) limit=rates_total-1;

   else limit=rates_total-prev_calculated;



//for(int i=1; i<limit; i++)

   for(int i=limit; i>=1; i--)

     {

      //----

      //System EMA

      EMA1_Buffer[i]=EMA(i,EMA_1);

      EMA2_Buffer[i]=EMA(i,EMA_2);

      EMA3_Buffer[i]=EMA(i,EMA_3);

      //Buy Arrow

      if

      (

       EMA(i,EMA_1)>EMA(i,EMA_2)

       && EMA(i+1,EMA_1)<EMA(i+1,EMA_2)

       && EMA(i,EMA_2)>EMA(i,EMA_3)

       )BUY_Buffer[i]=Low[i]-ArrowSpacer();



      //---Sell Arrow

      if

      (

       EMA(i,EMA_1)<EMA(i,EMA_2)

       && EMA(i+1,EMA_1)>EMA(i+1,EMA_2)

       && EMA(i,EMA_2)<EMA(i,EMA_3)

       )SELL_Buffer[i]=High[i]+ArrowSpacer();

      Buffer_1Buffer[i]=0;

      Buffer_2Buffer[i]=0;

      Buffer_3Buffer[i]=0;

      Buffer_4Buffer[i]=0;

      //----

     }

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

   return(rates_total);

  }

//$------------------------------------------------------------------$



//$------------------------------------------------------------------$

//| External function                                                |

//$------------------------------------------------------------------$

double EMA(int i,int EMA_Period){return(iMA(NULL,0,EMA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_TYPICAL,i));}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double ArrowSpacer()

  {

   double Arrow_Space=0;

   if( PERIOD_M1  == Period() ) Arrow_Space=(5*Point);

   if( PERIOD_M5  == Period() ) Arrow_Space=(10*Point);

   if( PERIOD_M15 == Period() ) Arrow_Space=(15*Point);

   if( PERIOD_M30 == Period() ) Arrow_Space=(20*Point);

   if( PERIOD_H1  == Period() ) Arrow_Space=(15*Point);

   if( PERIOD_H4  == Period() ) Arrow_Space=(40*Point);

   if( PERIOD_D1  == Period() ) Arrow_Space=(80*Point);

   if( PERIOD_W1  == Period() ) Arrow_Space=(150*Point);

   if( PERIOD_MN1 == Period() ) Arrow_Space=(200*Point);

   return(Arrow_Space);

  }



//$------------------------------------------------------------------$
 

Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


sorry for that

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