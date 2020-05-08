How to add a new account of another broker to an existing VPS of MQL5?
Spartan-117:
Hi there,
I have a VPS of MQL5 with Broker 1 with EA 1. Now, I would like to add my EA2 with Broker 2 to this VPS. But I do not know, how I can do it.
I appreciate your support very much.
Cheers
You cannot add a 2nd account on the same MQL5 VPS, but you can change the trading account its assigned (Change account).
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
