How to add a new account of another broker to an existing VPS of MQL5?

Hi there, 

I have a VPS of MQL5 with Broker 1 with EA 1. Now, I would like to add my EA2 with Broker 2 to this VPS. But I do not know, how I can do it. 

I appreciate your support very much. 

Cheers

 
You cannot add a 2nd account on the same MQL5 VPS, but you can change the trading account its assigned (Change account).

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


