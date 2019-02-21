Backtesting won't pull through results
tomclark02:
In the journal it says "failed to open a short/long position" many times over.
Any more information on this? Like a reason why or error code?
Maybe you can give a screen shot of some of the errors.
Any more information on this? Like a reason why or error code?
Maybe you can give a screen shot of some of the errors.
I've attached to photos, one showing the journal how it fails to open a long/short position. And another to show that the EA is running, but just not taking positions.
This is an EA demo downloaded off the store, rather than one I've built. I'm thinking along the lines of a command that needs to be activated to allow the bot to take positions, of which currently is inactive.
I've attached to photos, one showing the journal how it fails to open a long/short position. And another to show that the EA is running, but just not taking positions.
This is an EA demo downloaded off the store, rather than one I've built. I'm thinking along the lines of a command that needs to be activated to allow the bot to take positions, of which currently is inactive.
Your best bet it to contact the author of the EA.
If not... try to overwrite it
it also happend to me, but when i overwrote the currency wich wasn't any of the default ones, it worked.
I don´t know... give it a try
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Hello,
I was wondering whether anybody could help with something that's really beginning to wind me up...
Whenever I backtest an EA the system runs it, however no results pull through. In the journal it says "failed to open a short/long position" many times over. Admittedly my level of experience with MT5 is very small, however is there an easy fix to this or just something I'm missing. Essentially trying to backtest a demo EA.
Any help or guidance is much appreciated. Of course if you would like me to retrieve further information to help reach a solution, I will do my best to get hold of it .
Thanks in advance