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EA opens continuation positions at reversal points. Can code be modified to accommodate?
Possible.
3.2. Sample 2 "Capital defence": 3.2.1. this Sample is part of AIS2 Trading Robot: Modification AIS20004; 3.2.2. main feature is that predefined part of account equity conservation guaranteed; 3.2.3. code of the Sample:
//< Sample 2 "Capital defence" > //< 3.1. Risk Management Preset 2 >```````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````//< 32> //< 33> extern double aed.AccountReserve = 0.20 ; //< 34> extern double aed.OrderReserve = 0.04 ; //< 35> //< 36> //</3.1. Risk Management Preset 2 >```````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````//< 37> ... //< 4.2. System Controls 28 >`````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````//< 64> ... int avi.SystemFlag ; //< 66> ... double avd.Capital ; //< 86> double avd.PeakTime ; //< 87> double avd.PeakEquity ; //< 88> double avd.InitialEquity ; //< 89> double avd.InitialCapital ; //< 90> double avd.EquityReserve ; //< 91> ... //</4.2. System Controls 28 >`````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````//< 99> ... //< 4.7. Risk Management Data 9 >`````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````//< 178> ... double avd.VARLimit ; //< 185> ... //</4.7. Risk Management Data 9 >`````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````//< 190> ... //< 5. Program Initialization 21 >============================================================================//< 194> //< 195> int init () //< 196> { //< 197> ... avd.PeakTime = TimeLocal () ; //< 204> avd.PeakEquity = AccountEquity () ; //< 205> avd.InitialEquity = AccountEquity () ; //< 206> avd.InitialCapital = avd.PeakEquity * ( 1 - aed.AccountReserve ) ; //< 207> ... } //< 246> //</5. Program Initialization 21 >============================================================================//< 247> ... //< 7. Main Program 266 >=====================================================================================//< 276> //< 277> int start () //< 278> { //< 279> ... //< 7.3. Equity Control 6 >```````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````//< 382> //< 383> if ( AccountEquity () - avd.PeakEquity > 0 ) //< 384> { avd.PeakEquity = AccountEquity () ; //< 385> avd.PeakTime = TimeLocal () ; } //< 386> //< 387> avd.Capital = avd.PeakEquity * ( 1 - aed.AccountReserve ) ; //< 388> avd.EquityReserve = AccountEquity () - avd.Capital ; //< 389> avd.VARLimit = AccountEquity () * aed.OrderReserve ; //< 390> //< 391> if ( avd.EquityReserve - avd.VARLimit < 0 ) //< 392> { avs.SystemMessage = "System stop" ; avi.SystemFlag = 0 ; } //< 393> //< 394> //</7.3. Equity Control 6 >```````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````//< 395> ... } //< 705> //</7. Main Program 266 >=====================================================================================//< 706> //</Sample 2 "Capital defence" >3.2.4. clarification of Sample 2 "Capital defence": 3.2.4.1. this techinque is total control principle implementation; 3.2.4.2. this techinque is risk management method; 3.2.4.3. essence of this one is to forbid system activity in case of deposit reserve exhausting: 3.2.4.3.1. size of deposit reserve is "aed.AccountReserve = 0.20" according to p.2.3.4.2.; 3.2.4.3.2. size of order reserve is "aed.OrderReserve = 0.04"; 3.2.4.3.3. deposit reserve value is equal to "avd.EquityReserve"; 3.2.4.3.4. current deposit reserve value is computing in lines 388-390; 3.2.4.3.5. in line 392, there is deposit reserve check; 3.2.4.3.6. if deposit reserve less than order reserve flag "avi.SystemFlag = 0" is set; 3.2.4.3.7. flag "avi.SystemFlag = 0" forbids system activity. 3.3. One of the samples of maximum information principle implementation is AIS1 Advanced Indicator, that: 3.3.1. indicates tens of market measures in both graphical and alphanumeric presentations; 3.3.2. remains easy to use for decision making and monitoring purposes.
AIS1 Advanced Indicator3.4. Another sample of maximum information principle implementation is AIS2 Trading Robot's monitoring panel, that: 3.4.1. indicates in real time a lot of robot's data; 3.4.2. advantages to make substantiated decisions about immediate human intervention.
AIS2 Trading Robot4. Conclusion 4.1. The Ultimate Certainty Concept is one of a number possible ones. 4.2. Aforestated implementation samples are always in continuous progress. About the author Name Airat Safin Born 09 December 1967 Location Kazan, Russia Experience radiophysics programming financial analysis project financing risk management Education 1985-1990, Kazan State University, Faculty of Physics 1995-1998, Moscow University of Consumer Cooperation, Special Faculty
Just delete "../tester" folder and rerun terminal.
can i start ais2 with 1000USD in micro?
1. let standard lot size is 100000 EUR;
2. let minimal lot size is 0.01 of standard lot size;
3. then minimal allowed trading position is 1000 EUR;
4. distance between position opening price and Stop Loss price level on D1 may attain up to 0.05-0.10 USD for 1 EUR;
5. then for AIS2 Trading Robot minimal market risk of single order is approximately 50-100 EUR;
6. let Order Reserve size is equal to 0.04 of deposit value;
7. then deposit value should be greater than approximately 1250-2500 EUR or 2000-4000 USD.
I have $7.75 in my micro account. Can I use this EA to trade for me?
Yes
Hi AIS, I'm trying to install to my 100 dollar account and I got more than 400 errors. How to correct the errors. Please guide me to activate the EA and start trading.
Thank you very much for creating a good EA.
Thanks
Sobha