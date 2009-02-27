Indicators: Point & Figure indicator
Thanks for the great indicator. But I think you uploaded the wrong XO indicator that isn't
the Point & Figure Indicator you displayed and talked about! Am I missing something?
Hi wintelligent,
You loaded indicator and nothing happened? Then look what is written in "Expert" tab in Terminal window. Maybe this helps...
Or you see this picture:
Default view
Then shrink chart Vertical scale (click to price area and shrink) and after that:
Shrinked
Hi wintelligent,
You loaded indicator and nothing happened? Then look what is written in "Expert" tab in Terminal window. Maybe this helps...
Or you see this picture:
Default view
Then shrink chart Vertical scale (click to price area and shrink) and after that:
Shrinked
It is now working...Many thanks!!!
Thanks for the great indicator. But I think you uploaded the wrong XO indicator that isn't
the Point & Figure Indicator you displayed and talked about! Am I missing something?
I wrote it someone on this site on russian but i will wrote it on english one more time :)
Point and Figure Indicator with date showing and reverse+box customization is somewhere on this site or at download section at: forexpnf.info
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Point & Figure indicator:
Author: miisujapolla