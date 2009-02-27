Indicators: Point & Figure indicator

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Point & Figure indicator:

This indicator paints Point & Figure chart.

Author: miisujapolla

[Deleted]  

Thanks for the great indicator. But I think you uploaded the wrong XO indicator that isn't

the Point & Figure Indicator you displayed and talked about! Am I missing something?

 

Hi wintelligent,

You loaded indicator and nothing happened? Then look what is written in "Expert" tab in Terminal window. Maybe this helps...

Or you see this picture:


Default view


Then shrink chart Vertical scale (click to price area and shrink) and after that:


Shrinked

[Deleted]  
granparadiso:

Hi wintelligent,

You loaded indicator and nothing happened? Then look what is written in "Expert" tab in Terminal window. Maybe this helps...

Or you see this picture:


Default view

Then shrink chart Vertical scale (click to price area and shrink) and after that:


Shrinked

It is now working...Many thanks!!!

[Deleted]  
wintelligent:

Thanks for the great indicator. But I think you uploaded the wrong XO indicator that isn't

the Point & Figure Indicator you displayed and talked about! Am I missing something?



I wrote it someone on this site on russian but i will wrote it on english one more time :)

  Point and Figure Indicator with date showing and reverse+box customization is somewhere on this site or at download section at: forexpnf.info 
 

 

 

 
I tried this indicator and I can't seem to figure it out. It just shows a bunch of Up and downbars over layed with regular price bars. It looks like your trying to sell a box version of point and figure software. Spam I guess. Or maybe I am doing something wrong here!
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