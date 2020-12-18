Calculating Max Position Size
Margin has nothing to do with lotstep. Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the pair. In code (MT4):
- You place the stop where it needs to be - where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce the stop goes below the support.
- Account Balance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the SPREAD, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/pip but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
-
Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot
and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit
currency, as promised by the documentation, or whether it is returning a value
in the instrument's base currency.
MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers.
- You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
- You must also check FreeMargin to avoid stop out
Or You Could Simply Work It Out From Scratch And Not Be A Yodeller :P
//MQL5 #property copyright "Copyright 2020, Anwar Ben Goulouh" #property version "1.00" void OnTick() { //Account Currency GBP // Pair NZDUSDmicro // Get Free Account Margin in Account Currency the Ask Price for Acc Curr to your pairs Quote Symbol and invert the Ex Rate. double freeAccMarg = NormalizeDouble(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE),_Digits); //GBP double askAccToQuote = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble("GBPUSDmicro",SYMBOL_ASK), _Digits); //GBPUSDmicro double askAccToQuoteInv = NormalizeDouble((1/askAccToQuote),_Digits); //Inverts Rate so is USDGBPmicro as my broker does not offer this pari // Convert Free Account Margin Amount to Free Margin in Quote Currency and get Ask Price for your pair then invert the Ex Rate. double freeQuoteMarg = NormalizeDouble((freeAccMarg * askAccToQuoteInv),_Digits); //GBP to USD double askQuoteToBase = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble("NZDUSDmicro",SYMBOL_ASK), _Digits); //NZDUSDmicro double askQuoteToBaseInv = NormalizeDouble((1/askQuoteToBase),_Digits); //Inverts double lots = 1.0; //Single Lot double lotSize = 1000; //Lot Size of your account - Usually 100,000 -This is for a micro acc double lotsXlotsize = lots*lotSize; //Times the Lot By LotSize long leverage = AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE); //Get Account Leverage double lotDivLev = lotsXlotsize/leverage; //Divide your lotsXLotsize by your account leverage double reqMarg = NormalizeDouble((lotDivLev * askQuoteToBase),_Digits); //Required Margin Quote Price USD$ Amount for 1 Lot = lotsXlotsize * your pairs ask price NZDUSDmicro double AvailableLots = NormalizeDouble((freeQuoteMarg/reqMarg),2); //Available lots = (Free Margin in Quote Currency USD / Required Margin To Buy 1 Lot of NZD in USD) Comment( "freeAccMarg: ", freeAccMarg, "\naskAccToQuote: ", askAccToQuote, " / ", askAccToQuoteInv, "\nfreeQuoteMarg: ", freeQuoteMarg, "\naskQuoteToBase: ", askQuoteToBaseInv, " / ", askQuoteToBase, "\nlots: ", lots, "\nlotSize: ", lotSize, "\nlotsXlotsize: ", lotsXlotsize, "\nleverage: ", leverage, "\nlotDivLev: ", lotDivLev, "\nRequired Margin For 1 Lot: ", reqMarg, "\nAvailableLots: ", AvailableLots ); }
I also found that OrderCalcMargin() worked but I felt that there was a lack of clarity due to its simplified nature.
Check Out Orchard Forex's Tutorial on Tick,Lot,Risk he helped a lot.
https://orchardforex.com/category/tutorials/
Hello,
I have the following code...
With $1,000 in Free Margin on an account with 50:1 leverage, it says I can open 0.36 lots of GBPUSD. However, when I try to open a position of that size, it fails due to insufficient margin.
Can anyone tell me what I am doing wrong?
All the best,
Fred
Try this script, I use this code in my indicator :
double maxlot,lotstep; void OnStart() { if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)>0) { lotstep = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_LOTSTEP); maxlot = (AccountFreeMargin())/MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED); maxlot = DoubleToStr(MathFloor(maxlot/lotstep)*lotstep,2); } Alert(maxlot); }
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Hello,
I have the following code...
With $1,000 in Free Margin on an account with 50:1 leverage, it says I can open 0.36 lots of GBPUSD. However, when I try to open a position of that size, it fails due to insufficient margin.
Can anyone tell me what I am doing wrong?
All the best,
Fred