Indicators: Daily Pivot Points shifted for different day start time - page 3

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[Deleted]  
Hey JellyBean can you please add some code with it to calculate the weekly pivot ? Then that'll be awesome.
[Deleted]  
I'm pretty new to MetaTrader4, is there a tutorial or something that could show me how to install the code that Jellybean wrote?
[Deleted]  

Hi Jellybean,

I find your code very elegant. Is it possible to rewrite the code to include mid pivot levels under the same framework? If you can do this I would very much appreciate it.

Regards,

Mowuor

[Deleted]  
jazfonz:
macleod77:
Jellybean:
macleod77:

is there a way to add another pivot line? I want to add a line that is the average of the current session's pivot point added to the 2 prior sessions pivot points. it would be called the 3 Period Pivot Point Average.

Thanks


-E-

Hi MacLeod


Yes it is possible to do this. There is a limit of 8 indicator buffers and this indicator uses 7, so as long as you only want to add one more line, it should be OK.

Are you able to program this or are you asking me to do it?

Cheers

Jellybean


Thanks for the quick reply, I was going to give a crack at coding this, but since I'm new to MQL4 it might not go so well. Can i ask you questions if i run into issues? :) I really want to learn how to do this myself so i can write my own code. :)



Hi Mcleod, Jellybean, and other members,

I have attached a version of Jellybeans fantastic indicator that displays Midpoints between the pivot levels. Will attach a screen shot and also the indicator. As Jellybean mentions, MT4 has a limit of 8 indicator buffers so this midpoint indicator must be attached to your chart as a seperate indicator.

Also, i saw in the first page of comments that the indicator had been updated to show correct levels for R3/S3 however the version i downloaded did not appear to have such a correction? I have adjusted to what i think should be the correct levels, using the same formulas from pivotpointcalculator.com and attached my corrected version for those who may have also downloaded the older version of the indicator.

Jellybean (or anyone else) would you be able to adjust the code for the indicator to display WEEKLY Pivot levels as a seperate indicator? I am new to MQ4 and still learning the ropes, and will attempt to figuire this out myself, but any help would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks for your hard work and great indicator Jellybean, this is by far the best PP indicator i've come across! 

//--------------------------------------------------------------------
// Pivot Points - Daily (Shifted).mq4
// Copyright © 2009, SwingTree Ltd
// 
// This indicator plots horizontal lines at daily pivot levels R3, R2,
// R1, Pivot, S1, S2 & S3, using a day that is advanced (or retarded)
// from the server time (called Pivot Day).
// 
// The only input is the integer "ShiftHrs", which gives the number of
// hours to advance the pivot day. A negative value delays the day for
// pivot calculation. For example, if your server is on New York time
// (GMT-5) and you want pivot points in London time (GMT), then
// ShiftHrs is set to +5 (the default in the code).
//
// Saturday and Sunday trading is not ignored (after all it was real
// trading). If the pivot day shift results in data appearing on
// Saturday, it was really Friday where it occured, so the indicator
// treats it as part of Friday. If the pivot day shift results in data
// appearing on Sunday, it was really Monday where it occured, so the
// indicator treats it as Monday.
//
// It uses an indicator buffer for each line, so pivot levels of
// previous days remain visible. (This has a negative consequence:
// it is not possible to use the same technique to draw intermediate
// levels (S0.5, S1.5, etc.) because of the limit of 8 buffers.)
//
// Labels are shown for the most recent day's levels.
// 
// This indicator can be applied to any chart period, although daily
// pivots on charts with long periods are meaningless.
//
// 2009.07.02
// There was an error in the calculation of R3 & S3,
// which is now corrected.
//
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, SwingTree Ltd"
#define R3_NAME "Daily R3"
#define R2_NAME "Daily R2"
#define R1_NAME "Daily R1"
#define PIVOT_NAME "Daily PP"
#define S1_NAME "Daily S1"
#define S2_NAME "Daily S2"
#define S3_NAME "Daily S3"
#define FONT "Arial"
#define R3_COL Yellow
#define R2_COL Yellow
#define R1_COL Yellow
#define PIVOT_COL White
#define S1_COL Red
#define S2_COL Red
#define S3_COL Red
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 7
#property indicator_color1 R3_COL
#property indicator_color2 R2_COL
#property indicator_color3 R1_COL
#property indicator_color4 PIVOT_COL
#property indicator_color5 S1_COL
#property indicator_color6 S2_COL
#property indicator_color7 S3_COL
// Input(s)
extern int ShiftHrs = 5;   // Pivot day shift
                           // positive value moves pivot day earlier
// Buffers for levels
double Res3[], Res2[], Res1[], Pivot[], Sup1[], Sup2[], Sup3[];
double PDayHigh, PDayLow;
string ThisSymbol;
datetime BarTime, PivotDayStartTime;
int VisibleBars, DayStartBar, LeftMostBar, RightMostBar;
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
// Initialization
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int init()
{
   // Attach indicator arrays to buffers
   SetIndexBuffer( 0, Res3);
   SetIndexBuffer( 1, Res2);
   SetIndexBuffer( 2, Res1);
   SetIndexBuffer( 3, Pivot);
   SetIndexBuffer( 4, Sup1);
   SetIndexBuffer( 5, Sup2);
   SetIndexBuffer( 6, Sup3);
   // Set styles
   SetIndexStyle( 0, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 1, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 2, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 3, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 4, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 5, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 6, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   // Set empty values
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 0, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 1, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 2, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 3, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 4, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 5, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 6, EMPTY_VALUE );
   // Set labels
   SetIndexLabel( 0, R3_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 1, R2_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 2, R1_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 3, PIVOT_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 4, S1_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 5, S2_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 6, S3_NAME );
   // Put text on the chart
   ObjectCreate( R3_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( R2_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( R1_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( PIVOT_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( S1_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( S2_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( S3_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   // Set the text characteristics
   ObjectSetText( R3_NAME, R3_NAME, 8, FONT, R3_COL );
   ObjectSetText( R2_NAME, R2_NAME, 8, FONT, R2_COL );
   ObjectSetText( R1_NAME, R1_NAME, 8, FONT, R1_COL );
   ObjectSetText( PIVOT_NAME, PIVOT_NAME, 8, FONT, PIVOT_COL );
   ObjectSetText( S1_NAME, S1_NAME, 8, FONT, S1_COL );
   ObjectSetText( S2_NAME, S2_NAME, 8, FONT, S2_COL );
   ObjectSetText( S3_NAME, S3_NAME, 8, FONT, S3_COL );
   // Catch bad input
   if( MathAbs( ShiftHrs ) > 23 )
   {
      Alert( "ShiftHrs is too large. Reset to 0 hrs. ");
      ShiftHrs = 0;
   }
   ThisSymbol = Symbol();
   PivotDayStartTime = Time[Bars-1];         // the first bar
   
   return(0);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
//| De-initialization                                                |
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int deinit()
{
   // Remove texts
   ObjectDelete( R3_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( R2_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( R1_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( PIVOT_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( S1_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( S2_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( S3_NAME );
   return(0);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
//| Main iteration                                                   |
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int start()
{
   int i, Count;
   double Range;
   i = Bars - IndicatorCounted() - 1;
   while(i >= 0)
   {
      // If the pivot day changes...
      if( PivotDay( Time[i+1], ShiftHrs ) != PivotDay( Time[i], ShiftHrs ) )
      {
         // Determine High & Low for the previous Pivot Day
         Count = iBarShift( NULL, 0, PivotDayStartTime ) - i;           // number of bars in the day
         PDayHigh = High[ iHighest( NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, Count, i+1 ) ]; // Pivot Day high
         PDayLow = Low[ iLowest( NULL, 0, MODE_LOW, Count, i+1 ) ];     // Pivot Day low
         // Pivot calculations
         Pivot[i] = ( PDayHigh + PDayLow + Close[i+1] ) / 3;    // Pivot point
         Range = PDayHigh - PDayLow;
         Res1[i] = 2 * Pivot[i] - PDayLow;                     // R1
         Res2[i] = Pivot[i] + Range;                           // R2
         Res3[i] = Pivot[i] + Range *2;                        // R3
         Sup1[i] = 2 * Pivot[i] - PDayHigh;                    // S1
         Sup2[i] = Pivot[i] - Range;                           // S2
         Sup3[i] = Pivot[i] - Range *2;                        // S3
         // Don't draw the transition between levels
         Res3[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         Res2[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         Res1[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         Pivot[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         Sup1[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         Sup2[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         Sup3[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         
      // Remember when the Day changed over
         PivotDayStartTime = Time[i];
      }
      else     // no change to pivot levels
      {
         Res3[i] = Res3[i+1];
         Res2[i] = Res2[i+1];
         Res1[i] = Res1[i+1];
         Pivot[i] = Pivot[i+1];
         Sup1[i] = Sup1[i+1];
         Sup2[i] = Sup2[i+1];
         Sup3[i] = Sup3[i+1];
      }
      // Move the labels to sensible places
      // If this is the last bar and (it's a new bar or time scale has changed)...
      if( i == 0 && ( BarTime != Time[i] || VisibleBars != WindowBarsPerChart() ) )
      {
         DayStartBar = iBarShift( ThisSymbol, Period(), PivotDayStartTime );
         LeftMostBar = WindowFirstVisibleBar()-7;
         RightMostBar = 15;
         if( DayStartBar < RightMostBar )          // label too close to the right
         {
            ObjectMove( R3_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], Res3[i] );
            ObjectMove( R2_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], Res2[i] );
            ObjectMove( R1_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], Res1[i] );
            ObjectMove( PIVOT_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], Pivot[i] );
            ObjectMove( S1_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], Sup1[i] );
            ObjectMove( S2_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], Sup2[i] );
            ObjectMove( S3_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], Sup3[i] );
         }
         else if ( DayStartBar > LeftMostBar )     // label too close to the left
         {
            ObjectMove( R3_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], Res3[i] );
            ObjectMove( R2_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], Res2[i] );
            ObjectMove( R1_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], Res1[i] );
            ObjectMove( PIVOT_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], Pivot[i] );
            ObjectMove( S1_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], Sup1[i] );
            ObjectMove( S2_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], Sup2[i] );
            ObjectMove( S3_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], Sup3[i] );
         }
         else                                      // move it with the bars
         {
            ObjectMove( R3_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, Res3[i] );
            ObjectMove( R2_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, Res2[i] );
            ObjectMove( R1_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, Res1[i] );
            ObjectMove( PIVOT_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, Pivot[i] );
            ObjectMove( S1_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, Sup1[i] );
            ObjectMove( S2_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, Sup2[i] );
            ObjectMove( S3_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, Sup3[i] );
         }
      }
      
      VisibleBars = WindowBarsPerChart();
      BarTime = Time[i];
      i--;
   }
   return(0);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
// int PivotDay( datetime BarTime, datetime ShiftHrs )
// Returns the day of the week for pivot point calculations.
// datetime BarTime: time stamp of the bar of interest
// datetime Shift:   the pivot time - server time shift
//                   i.e. if the time for pivot calculation is ahead
//                   of server time, the shift is positive.
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int PivotDay( datetime BarTime, datetime ShiftHrs )
{
   int PDay = TimeDayOfWeek( BarTime + ShiftHrs * 3600 );
      if( PDay == 0 ) PDay = 1;      // Count Sunday as Monday
      if( PDay == 6 ) PDay = 5;      // Count Saturday as Friday
   return( PDay );
}

//--------------------------------------------------------------------
// Pivot Points - Daily (Shifted) MIDPOINTS.mq4
// Copyright © 2009, SwingTree Ltd
// 
// This indicator plots horizontal lines at daily pivot levels R3, R2,
// R1, Pivot, S1, S2 & S3, using a day that is advanced (or retarded)
// from the server time (called Pivot Day).
// 
// The only input is the integer "ShiftHrs", which gives the number of
// hours to advance the pivot day. A negative value delays the day for
// pivot calculation. For example, if your server is on New York time
// (GMT-5) and you want pivot points in London time (GMT), then
// ShiftHrs is set to +5 (the default in the code).
//
// Saturday and Sunday trading is not ignored (after all it was real
// trading). If the pivot day shift results in data appearing on
// Saturday, it was really Friday where it occured, so the indicator
// treats it as part of Friday. If the pivot day shift results in data
// appearing on Sunday, it was really Monday where it occured, so the
// indicator treats it as Monday.
//
// It uses an indicator buffer for each line, so pivot levels of
// previous days remain visible. (This has a negative consequence:
// it is not possible to use the same technique to draw intermediate
// levels (S0.5, S1.5, etc.) because of the limit of 8 buffers.)
//
// Labels are shown for the most recent day's levels.
// 
// This indicator can be applied to any chart period, although daily
// pivots on charts with long periods are meaningless.
//
// 2009.07.02
// There was an error in the calculation of R3 & S3,
// which is now corrected.
//
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, SwingTree Ltd"
#define RM3_NAME "Daily RM3"
#define RM2_NAME "Daily RM2"
#define RM1_NAME "Daily RM1"
#define PIVOT_NAME "Daily PP"
#define SM1_NAME "Daily SM1"
#define SM2_NAME "Daily SM2"
#define SM3_NAME "Daily SM3"
#define FONT "Arial"
#define RM3_COL DimGray
#define RM2_COL DimGray
#define RM1_COL DimGray
#define PIVOT_COL White
#define SM1_COL DimGray
#define SM2_COL DimGray
#define SM3_COL DimGray
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 7
#property indicator_color1 RM3_COL
#property indicator_color2 RM2_COL
#property indicator_color3 RM1_COL
#property indicator_color4 PIVOT_COL
#property indicator_color5 SM1_COL
#property indicator_color6 SM2_COL
#property indicator_color7 SM3_COL
// Input(s)
extern int ShiftHrs = 5;   // Pivot day shift
                           // positive value moves pivot day earlier
// Buffers for levels
double ResM3[], ResM2[], ResM1[], Pivot[], SupM1[], SupM2[], SupM3[];
double PDayHigh, PDayLow;
string ThisSymbol;
datetime BarTime, PivotDayStartTime;
int VisibleBars, DayStartBar, LeftMostBar, RightMostBar;
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
// Initialization
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int init()
{
   // Attach indicator arrays to buffers
   SetIndexBuffer( 0, ResM3);
   SetIndexBuffer( 1, ResM2);
   SetIndexBuffer( 2, ResM1);
   SetIndexBuffer( 3, Pivot);
   SetIndexBuffer( 4, SupM1);
   SetIndexBuffer( 5, SupM2);
   SetIndexBuffer( 6, SupM3);
   // Set styles
   SetIndexStyle( 0, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 1, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 2, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 3, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 4, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 5, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   SetIndexStyle( 6, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_DOT, 1);
   // Set empty values
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 0, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 1, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 2, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 3, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 4, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 5, EMPTY_VALUE );
   SetIndexEmptyValue( 6, EMPTY_VALUE );
   // Set labels
   SetIndexLabel( 0, RM3_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 1, RM2_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 2, RM1_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 3, PIVOT_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 4, SM1_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 5, SM2_NAME );
   SetIndexLabel( 6, SM3_NAME );
   // Put text on the chart
   ObjectCreate( RM3_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( RM2_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( RM1_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( PIVOT_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( SM1_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( SM2_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   ObjectCreate( SM3_NAME, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0 );
   // Set the text characteristics
   ObjectSetText( RM3_NAME, RM3_NAME, 8, FONT, RM3_COL );
   ObjectSetText( RM2_NAME, RM2_NAME, 8, FONT, RM2_COL );
   ObjectSetText( RM1_NAME, RM1_NAME, 8, FONT, RM1_COL );
   ObjectSetText( PIVOT_NAME, PIVOT_NAME, 8, FONT, PIVOT_COL );
   ObjectSetText( SM1_NAME, SM1_NAME, 8, FONT, SM1_COL );
   ObjectSetText( SM2_NAME, SM2_NAME, 8, FONT, SM2_COL );
   ObjectSetText( SM3_NAME, SM3_NAME, 8, FONT, SM3_COL );
   // Catch bad input
   if( MathAbs( ShiftHrs ) > 23 )
   {
      Alert( "ShiftHrs is too large. Reset to 0 hrs. ");
      ShiftHrs = 0;
   }
   ThisSymbol = Symbol();
   PivotDayStartTime = Time[Bars-1];         // the first bar
   
   return(0);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
//| De-initialization                                                |
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int deinit()
{
   // Remove texts
   ObjectDelete( RM3_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( RM2_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( RM1_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( PIVOT_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( SM1_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( SM2_NAME );
   ObjectDelete( SM3_NAME );
   return(0);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
//| Main iteration                                                   |
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int start()
{
   int i, Count;
   double Range;
   i = Bars - IndicatorCounted() - 1;
   while(i >= 0)
   {
      // If the pivot day changes...
      if( PivotDay( Time[i+1], ShiftHrs ) != PivotDay( Time[i], ShiftHrs ) )
      {
         // Determine High & Low for the previous Pivot Day
         Count = iBarShift( NULL, 0, PivotDayStartTime ) - i;           // number of bars in the day
         PDayHigh = High[ iHighest( NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, Count, i+1 ) ]; // Pivot Day high
         PDayLow = Low[ iLowest( NULL, 0, MODE_LOW, Count, i+1 ) ];     // Pivot Day low
         // Pivot calculations
         Pivot[i] = ( PDayHigh + PDayLow + Close[i+1] ) / 3;                                                         // Pivot point
         Range = PDayHigh - PDayLow;                                                                                 // Range
         ResM1[i] = ((2 * Pivot[i] - PDayLow) - (Pivot[i])) /2 + Pivot[i];                                           // RM1
         ResM2[i] = ((Pivot[i] + Range) - (2 * Pivot[i] - PDayLow)) /2 + (2 * Pivot[i] - PDayLow);                   // RM2
         ResM3[i] = ((Pivot[i] + Range *2) - (Pivot[i] + Range)) /2 + (Pivot[i] + Range);                        // RM3
         SupM1[i] = Pivot[i] - ((Pivot[i]) -(2 * Pivot[i] - PDayHigh)) /2 ;                                          // SM1
         SupM2[i] =  ((2 * Pivot[i] - PDayHigh) - (Pivot[i] - Range)) /2 + (Pivot[i] - Range);                       // SM2
         SupM3[i] = ((Pivot[i] - Range) - (Pivot[i] - Range *2)) /2 + (Pivot[i] - Range *2);                         // SM3
         // Don't draw the transition between levels
         ResM3[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         ResM2[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         ResM1[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         Pivot[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         SupM1[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         SupM2[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         SupM3[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         
      // Remember when the Day changed over
         PivotDayStartTime = Time[i];
      }
      else     // no change to pivot levels
      {
         ResM3[i] = ResM3[i+1];
         ResM2[i] = ResM2[i+1];
         ResM1[i] = ResM1[i+1];
         Pivot[i] = Pivot[i+1];
         SupM1[i] = SupM1[i+1];
         SupM2[i] = SupM2[i+1];
         SupM3[i] = SupM3[i+1];
      }
      // Move the labels to sensible places
      // If this is the last bar and (it's a new bar or time scale has changed)...
      if( i == 0 && ( BarTime != Time[i] || VisibleBars != WindowBarsPerChart() ) )
      {
         DayStartBar = iBarShift( ThisSymbol, Period(), PivotDayStartTime );
         LeftMostBar = WindowFirstVisibleBar()-7;
         RightMostBar = 15;
         if( DayStartBar < RightMostBar )          // label too close to the right
         {
            ObjectMove( RM3_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], ResM3[i] );
            ObjectMove( RM2_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], ResM2[i] );
            ObjectMove( RM1_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], ResM1[i] );
            ObjectMove( PIVOT_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], Pivot[i] );
            ObjectMove( SM1_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], SupM1[i] );
            ObjectMove( SM2_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], SupM2[i] );
            ObjectMove( SM3_NAME, 0, Time[RightMostBar], SupM3[i] );
         }
         else if ( DayStartBar > LeftMostBar )     // label too close to the left
         {
            ObjectMove( RM3_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], ResM3[i] );
            ObjectMove( RM2_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], ResM2[i] );
            ObjectMove( RM1_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], ResM1[i] );
            ObjectMove( PIVOT_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], Pivot[i] );
            ObjectMove( SM1_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], SupM1[i] );
            ObjectMove( SM2_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], SupM2[i] );
            ObjectMove( SM3_NAME, 0, Time[LeftMostBar], SupM3[i] );
         }
         else                                      // move it with the bars
         {
            ObjectMove( RM3_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, ResM3[i] );
            ObjectMove( RM2_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, ResM2[i] );
            ObjectMove( RM1_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, ResM1[i] );
            ObjectMove( PIVOT_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, Pivot[i] );
            ObjectMove( SM1_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, SupM1[i] );
            ObjectMove( SM2_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, SupM2[i] );
            ObjectMove( SM3_NAME, 0, PivotDayStartTime, SupM3[i] );
         }
      }
      
      VisibleBars = WindowBarsPerChart();
      BarTime = Time[i];
      i--;
   }
   return(0);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
// int PivotDay( datetime BarTime, datetime ShiftHrs )
// Returns the day of the week for pivot point calculations.
// datetime BarTime: time stamp of the bar of interest
// datetime Shift:   the pivot time - server time shift
//                   i.e. if the time for pivot calculation is ahead
//                   of server time, the shift is positive.
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int PivotDay( datetime BarTime, datetime ShiftHrs )
{
   int PDay = TimeDayOfWeek( BarTime + ShiftHrs * 3600 );
      if( PDay == 0 ) PDay = 1;      // Count Sunday as Monday
      if( PDay == 6 ) PDay = 5;      // Count Saturday as Friday
   return( PDay );
}


Sorry everybody, that was my first post im not sure why the indicators were posted in code like that, i was hoping they would be as a downloadable mq4 file.

The second indictor posted there is the midpoints indicator, as you can see in the name in the top.

[Deleted]  

hi your pivot works with my ea.

it is awsome

in the real test it's never get any problem

but in the back test when i pick

Pivot ===> double P = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,3,0);

R1 ===> double R1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,2,0);

S1 ===> double S1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,4,0);

it shown different value when i show in comment

Comment(

"\n R1="+R1,

"\n P="+Pivot,

"\n S1="+S1

);

any suggest for back test value....

thanks

[Deleted]  
Good work, thanks a lot.
[Deleted]  
jellybean thanks for the wonderful indicator. However I think there's an error when calculating pivots on mondays. At least it is an error I found yesterday: the pivots where different from the levels of other platforms while on the other days everything corresponds. I live in Italy but my broker is Uk.
 
Best Pivot Indicators for MT4 by a long way,  Excellent job guys 
 

Hi Jellybean.... you are a  Genius :) well Done!

Is there an EA based on this.. cause there should be:)

You are truly a generous person

Thank's so much 

 
MQL4 Comments:

hi your pivot works with my ea.

it is awsome

in the real test it's never get any problem

but in the back test when i pick

Pivot ===> double P = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,3,0);

R1 ===> double R1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,2,0);

S1 ===> double S1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,4,0);

it shown different value when i show in comment

Comment(

"\n R1="+R1,

"\n P="+Pivot,

"\n S1="+S1

);

any suggest for back test value....

thanks

Hi I met the same problem as you did, do you find any solutions?

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