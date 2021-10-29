Indicators: Daily Pivot Points shifted for different day start time - page 3
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Hi Jellybean,
I find your code very elegant. Is it possible to rewrite the code to include mid pivot levels under the same framework? If you can do this I would very much appreciate it.
Regards,
Mowuor
is there a way to add another pivot line? I want to add a line that is the average of the current session's pivot point added to the 2 prior sessions pivot points. it would be called the 3 Period Pivot Point Average.
Thanks
-E-
Hi MacLeod
Yes it is possible to do this. There is a limit of 8 indicator buffers and this indicator uses 7, so as long as you only want to add one more line, it should be OK.
Are you able to program this or are you asking me to do it?
Cheers
Jellybean
Thanks for the quick reply, I was going to give a crack at coding this, but since I'm new to MQL4 it might not go so well. Can i ask you questions if i run into issues? :) I really want to learn how to do this myself so i can write my own code. :)
Hi Mcleod, Jellybean, and other members,
I have attached a version of Jellybeans fantastic indicator that displays Midpoints between the pivot levels. Will attach a screen shot and also the indicator. As Jellybean mentions, MT4 has a limit of 8 indicator buffers so this midpoint indicator must be attached to your chart as a seperate indicator.
Also, i saw in the first page of comments that the indicator had been updated to show correct levels for R3/S3 however the version i downloaded did not appear to have such a correction? I have adjusted to what i think should be the correct levels, using the same formulas from pivotpointcalculator.com and attached my corrected version for those who may have also downloaded the older version of the indicator.
Jellybean (or anyone else) would you be able to adjust the code for the indicator to display WEEKLY Pivot levels as a seperate indicator? I am new to MQ4 and still learning the ropes, and will attempt to figuire this out myself, but any help would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks for your hard work and great indicator Jellybean, this is by far the best PP indicator i've come across!
Sorry everybody, that was my first post im not sure why the indicators were posted in code like that, i was hoping they would be as a downloadable mq4 file.
The second indictor posted there is the midpoints indicator, as you can see in the name in the top.
hi your pivot works with my ea.
it is awsome
in the real test it's never get any problem
but in the back test when i pick
Pivot ===> double P = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,3,0);
R1 ===> double R1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,2,0);
S1 ===> double S1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,4,0);
it shown different value when i show in comment
Comment(
"\n R1="+R1,
"\n P="+Pivot,
"\n S1="+S1
);
any suggest for back test value....
thanks
Hi Jellybean.... you are a Genius :) well Done!
Is there an EA based on this.. cause there should be:)
You are truly a generous person
Thank's so much
hi your pivot works with my ea.
it is awsome
in the real test it's never get any problem
but in the back test when i pick
Pivot ===> double P = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,3,0);
R1 ===> double R1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,2,0);
S1 ===> double S1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"niamPivot",0,4,0);
it shown different value when i show in comment
Comment(
"\n R1="+R1,
"\n P="+Pivot,
"\n S1="+S1
);
any suggest for back test value....
thanks
Hi I met the same problem as you did, do you find any solutions?