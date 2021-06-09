Removing Irrelevant Line Color Options from Menu - Custom Indicator
In the end I just removed these buffers all together since they are not really needed in any calculations and the indicator window displays the same information more clearly. However I am still curious to know if removing non-drawn buffers from the ‘Colors’ tab.
- You said they were drawn buffers. Reduce your indicator_buffers (to what is drawn) and add non-drawn buffers in OnInit
IndicatorBuffers - Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
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Start using the new Event Handling Functions.
Event Handling Functions - Functions - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
Thank you, I now see that "#property indicator_buffers" and "IndicatorBuffers()" are specifying different things despite their similar names. With this fix everything appears as it should in the data window and the colors tab. I will also begin using the new Event Handling Functions per your suggestion.
I also wanted to say that your advice on past posts has been invaluable for my learning MQL4. This indicator would not even compile if it were not for your extensive posts about arrays, object and syntax to others on this forum. Thank you whroeder1.
I also wanted to say that your advice on past posts has been invaluable for my learning MQL4. This indicator would not even compile if it were not for your extensive posts about arrays, object and syntax to others on this forum. Thank you whroeder1.
Hosein Rahnama:I am wondering if it is possible to have non-drawn buffers which are not shown in the color tab, but their value is shown in the data window.I don't think so.
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I have a custom indicator that uses some buffers for calculations to create objects (horizontal lines in the indicator window). I have used SetIndexBuffer(n,DRAW_NONE) and it all performs correctly. But in the indicator's Properties menu under the 'Color' tab there is still the option to choose line color, width and type for each, even though these settings are meaningless. Is there a way to remove these from the Properties menu while still keeping everything else the same?
P.S. I realize I could probably remove these calculations from the buffers completely and still be able to draw the lines I want but I like having the data displayed in the Data Window.
Relevant code and screenshot attached below.
The first 2 buffers (0 & 1) plot and therefore their settings are relevant. The rest do/are not.