Modification in MTF CCI Indicator

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Hello developers,

I have MTF CCI indicato. I need one modification. I want to add color fill option between the levels. i.e. I want to fill blue color between +100 to -100.
Can someone help me in this regard?

Thanks.

 
N_G:

Hello developers,

I have MTF CCI indicato. I need one modification. I want to add color fill option between the levels. i.e. I want to fill blue color between +100 to -100.
Can someone help me in this regard?

Thanks.

You can post it as a job in Freelance.

 
For this small modification 30$ is too much. If someone can help? I appreciate the efforts.
 
N_G:

Hello developers,

I have MTF CCI indicato. I need one modification. I want to add color fill option between the levels. i.e. I want to fill blue color between +100 to -100.
Can someone help me in this regard?

Thanks.

I added 12 codes to CCI.mq5, but it didn't fill it.   It became like the image below.

Someone, please give me some advice to fix it.

Can't Fill It With Blue

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          CCI.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Commodity Channel Index"
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
//---
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers       6   //@@@@@  It was 4.
#property indicator_plots         2   //@@@@@  It was 1.
#property indicator_type1         DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1        LightSeaGreen
#property indicator_level1       -100.0
#property indicator_level2        100.0
#property indicator_applied_price PRICE_TYPICAL
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_FILLING   //@@@@@ Added.
#property indicator_color2        Blue   //@@@@@ Added.
//--- input parametrs
input int  InpCCIPeriod=14; // Period
//--- global variable
int        ExtCCIPeriod;

input double NoTradeZoneDown = -100.0;  //@@@@@ Added.
input double NoTradeZoneUp   =  100.0;  //@@@@@ Added.
//---- indicator buffer
double     ExtSPBuffer[];
double     ExtDBuffer[];
double     ExtMBuffer[];
double     ExtCCIBuffer[];
double     ExtTZDownBuffer[];     //@@@@@ Added.
double     ExtTZUpBuffer[];       //@@@@@ Added.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- check for input value of period
   if(InpCCIPeriod<=0)
     {
      ExtCCIPeriod=14;
      printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod,ExtCCIPeriod);
     }
   else ExtCCIPeriod=InpCCIPeriod;
//--- define buffers
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtDBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtTZDownBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);   //@@@@@ Added.
   SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtTZUpBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);     //@@@@@ Added.
//--- indicator name
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"CCI("+string(ExtCCIPeriod)+")");
//--- indexes draw begin settings
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtCCIPeriod-1);
//--- number of digits of indicator value
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);
//---- OnInit done
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//--- variables
   int    i,j;
   double dTmp,dMul=0.015/ExtCCIPeriod;
//--- start calculation
   int StartCalcPosition=(ExtCCIPeriod-1)+begin;
//--- check for bars count
   if(rates_total<StartCalcPosition)
      return(0);
//--- correct draw begin
   if(begin>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition+(ExtCCIPeriod-1));
//--- calculate position
   int pos=prev_calculated-1;
   if(pos<StartCalcPosition)
      pos=StartCalcPosition;
//--- main cycle
   for(i=pos;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      //--- SMA on price buffer
      ExtSPBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,ExtCCIPeriod,price);
      //--- calculate D
      dTmp=0.0;
      for(j=0;j<ExtCCIPeriod;j++) dTmp+=MathAbs(price[i-j]-ExtSPBuffer[i]);
      ExtDBuffer[i]=dTmp*dMul;
      //--- calculate M
      ExtMBuffer[i]=price[i]-ExtSPBuffer[i];
      //--- calculate CCI
      if(ExtDBuffer[i]!=0.0) ExtCCIBuffer[i]=ExtMBuffer[i]/ExtDBuffer[i];
      else                   ExtCCIBuffer[i]=0.0;
      
      ExtTZDownBuffer[i] = NoTradeZoneDown;   //@@@@@ Added.
      ExtTZUpBuffer  [i] = NoTradeZoneUp;     //@@@@@ Added.
      //---
     }
//---- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
  
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers       6   //@@@@@  It was 4.
#property indicator_plots         2   //@@@@@  It was 1.
#property indicator_type1         DRAW_FILLING           //#property indicator_type1         DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1        clrBlue                //#property indicator_color1        LightSeaGreen
#property indicator_type2         DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2        clrLightSeaGreen
#property indicator_level1       -100.0
#property indicator_level2        100.0
#property indicator_applied_price PRICE_TYPICAL
//#property indicator_type2 DRAW_FILLING   //@@@@@ Added.
//#property indicator_color2        Blue   //@@@@@ Added.

   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtTZUpBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);            //SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtCCIBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtTZDownBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);  //SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtDBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtCCIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);             //SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtDBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);       //SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtMBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);       //SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtTZDownBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);   //@@@@@ Added.
   SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtSPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);      //SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtTZUpBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);     //@@@@@ Added.
 
Naguisa Unada:

ありがとうございます。

Thanks to your correct codes, I was able to learn the usage of INDICATOR_DATA and INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS.

I hope our posts will help N_G.

#property copyright   "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Commodity Channel Index"
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
//---
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers       6                 //@@@@@  It was 4.
#property indicator_plots         2                 //@@@@@  It was 1.
#property indicator_type1         DRAW_FILLING      //@@@@@ correct code
#property indicator_color1        clrBlue           //@@@@@ correct code
#property indicator_type2         DRAW_LINE         //@@@@@ correct code
#property indicator_color2        clrLightSeaGreen  //@@@@@ correct code
#property indicator_level1       -100.0
#property indicator_level2        100.0
#property indicator_applied_price PRICE_TYPICAL

//--- input parametrs
input int  InpCCIPeriod=14; // Period
//--- global variable
int        ExtCCIPeriod;

input double NoTradeZoneDown = -100.0;  //@@@@@ correct code
input double NoTradeZoneUp   =  100.0;  //@@@@@ correct code
//---- indicator buffer
double     ExtSPBuffer[];
double     ExtDBuffer[];
double     ExtMBuffer[];
double     ExtCCIBuffer[];
double     ExtTZDownBuffer[];     //@@@@@ correct code
double     ExtTZUpBuffer[];       //@@@@@ correct code
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- check for input value of period
   if(InpCCIPeriod<=0)
     {
      ExtCCIPeriod=14;
      printf("Incorrect value for input variable InpCCIPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpCCIPeriod,ExtCCIPeriod);
     }
   else ExtCCIPeriod=InpCCIPeriod;
//--- define buffers
   
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtTZUpBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);            //@@@@@ correct code
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtTZDownBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);  //@@@@@ correct code
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtCCIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);             //@@@@@ correct code
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtDBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);       //@@@@@ correct code
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtMBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);       //@@@@@ correct code
   SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtSPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);      //@@@@@ correct code
   
//--- indicator name
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"CCI("+string(ExtCCIPeriod)+")");
//--- indexes draw begin settings
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtCCIPeriod-1);
//--- number of digits of indicator value
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);
//---- OnInit done
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//--- variables
   int    i,j;
   double dTmp,dMul=0.015/ExtCCIPeriod;
//--- start calculation
   int StartCalcPosition=(ExtCCIPeriod-1)+begin;
//--- check for bars count
   if(rates_total<StartCalcPosition)
      return(0);
//--- correct draw begin
   if(begin>0) PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartCalcPosition+(ExtCCIPeriod-1));
//--- calculate position
   int pos=prev_calculated-1;
   if(pos<StartCalcPosition)
      pos=StartCalcPosition;
//--- main cycle
   for(i=pos;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      //--- SMA on price buffer
      ExtSPBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,ExtCCIPeriod,price);
      //--- calculate D
      dTmp=0.0;
      for(j=0;j<ExtCCIPeriod;j++) dTmp+=MathAbs(price[i-j]-ExtSPBuffer[i]);
      ExtDBuffer[i]=dTmp*dMul;
      //--- calculate M
      ExtMBuffer[i]=price[i]-ExtSPBuffer[i];
      //--- calculate CCI
      if(ExtDBuffer[i]!=0.0) ExtCCIBuffer[i]=ExtMBuffer[i]/ExtDBuffer[i];
      else                   ExtCCIBuffer[i]=0.0;
      
      ExtTZDownBuffer[i] = NoTradeZoneDown;   //@@@@@ correct code
      ExtTZUpBuffer  [i] = NoTradeZoneUp;     //@@@@@ correct code
      //---
     }
//---- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(rates_total);
  }

FilledWithBlue

 
yogureee:

ありがとうございます。

Thanks to your correct codes, I was able to learn the usage of INDICATOR_DATA and INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS.

I hope our posts will help N_G.


I have MTF CCI for mt4 :( which is purchased version. So .mq4 file is not available. Am I screwed? 
 
N_G:
I have MTF CCI for mt4 :( which is purchased version. So .mq4 file is not available. Am I screwed? 

Most of purchased versions are ".ex4 files" that can't be modified and can't be displayed on MetaEditor.

If it was a ".mq4 file", you could ask the following link for advice to modify as you like.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/mql4

 
yogureee:

Most of purchased versions are ".ex4 files" that can't be modified and can't be displayed on MetaEditor.

If it was a ".mq4 file", you could ask the following link for advice to modify as you like.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/mql4

Thanks
 
yogureee:

ありがとうございます。

Thanks to your correct codes, I was able to learn the usage of INDICATOR_DATA and INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS.

I hope our posts will help N_G.


Asking just for curiosity. Is this the same code I need to add in case of mq4 file? Or is it different for mq4 & mq5? 
 
Naguisa Unada:
This? 
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