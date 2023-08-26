i need to display and update OPEN,HIGH,LOW,CLOSE AND LTP values in a chart - page 3

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You didn't mention that.

I'm sure you can make it work.

Fixing the LTP is your job, i coded 99% of the thing for you, now you do the last 1% for us.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

You didn't mention that.

I'm sure you can make it work.

Fixing the LTP is your job, i coded 99% of the thing for you, now you do the last 1% for us.

Dear , i am zero in coding.... that's why i requested a help here.. Kindly dont mistake me

 
Vaithianathan Sreeram:

Dear , i am zero in coding.... that's why i requested a help here.. Kindly dont mistake me

Please read this.
Free Is Bad For Business
Free Is Bad For Business
  • www.stu.me
We live in the greatest time in history for having access to tools and information. It’s astonishing how many incredible tools and services are available to us right at our fingertips, many of which are completely FREE. Which is why I believe that FREE IS BAD FOR BUSINESS! Let’s look at the example of Evernote, a software company with over 100...
 
Alain Verleyen:
Please read this.

i know about paid job works.. i have done more than 37 job works,purchased 14 indicators,spent more than 800 usd so far only studies.

only because of bank restriction, i am unable to make paid job from april 2018

dont post unnecessary comments in here and in inbox.. i know what to do and what not to do

 

He thinks that because he paid 37 jobs and $800, now he gets coders to work for him FOR FREE.


 
dont spam continuously
 

So now we have reached the point where he decides that he can give me even more orders. 

And tell me what to do and what not to do.

Sorry buddy you had your chance, and i am not your dog.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

So now we have reached the point where he decides that he can give me even more orders. 

And tell me what to do and what not to do.

Sorry buddy you had your chance, and i am not your dog.

Thank you..

 
Marco vd Heijden:

So now we have reached the point where he decides that he can give me even more orders. 

And tell me what to do and what not to do.

Sorry buddy you had your chance, and i am not your dog.

I learnt the hard way that in the trading world, you don't get any respect while doing things for free. Only more requests, sometimes even insults when you stop the free (or cheap) work, as these people think they find a new sucker.
 
Alain Verleyen:
I learnt the hard way that in the trading world, you don't get any respect while doing things for free. Only more requests, sometimes even insults when you stop the free (or cheap) work, as these people think they find a new sucker.

I see a lot of what you describe on this forum.

They don't want to pay. They don't want to search. They don't want to learn to do it themselves. Then they are indignant when you call them on their poor behavior.

Essentially, they want something for nothing.

There are far too many of these people.

Then there are a few people on this forum for whom I will go the extra mile because they are polite, actually try, and want to learn.

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