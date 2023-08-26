i need to display and update OPEN,HIGH,LOW,CLOSE AND LTP values in a chart - page 3
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You didn't mention that.
I'm sure you can make it work.Fixing the LTP is your job, i coded 99% of the thing for you, now you do the last 1% for us.
You didn't mention that.
I'm sure you can make it work.Fixing the LTP is your job, i coded 99% of the thing for you, now you do the last 1% for us.
Dear , i am zero in coding.... that's why i requested a help here.. Kindly dont mistake me
Dear , i am zero in coding.... that's why i requested a help here.. Kindly dont mistake me
Please read this.
i know about paid job works.. i have done more than 37 job works,purchased 14 indicators,spent more than 800 usd so far only studies.
only because of bank restriction, i am unable to make paid job from april 2018
dont post unnecessary comments in here and in inbox.. i know what to do and what not to do
He thinks that because he paid 37 jobs and $800, now he gets coders to work for him FOR FREE.
So now we have reached the point where he decides that he can give me even more orders.
And tell me what to do and what not to do.
Sorry buddy you had your chance, and i am not your dog.
So now we have reached the point where he decides that he can give me even more orders.
And tell me what to do and what not to do.
Sorry buddy you had your chance, and i am not your dog.
Thank you..
So now we have reached the point where he decides that he can give me even more orders.
And tell me what to do and what not to do.
Sorry buddy you had your chance, and i am not your dog.
I learnt the hard way that in the trading world, you don't get any respect while doing things for free. Only more requests, sometimes even insults when you stop the free (or cheap) work, as these people think they find a new sucker.
I see a lot of what you describe on this forum.
They don't want to pay. They don't want to search. They don't want to learn to do it themselves. Then they are indignant when you call them on their poor behavior.
Essentially, they want something for nothing.
There are far too many of these people.
Then there are a few people on this forum for whom I will go the extra mile because they are polite, actually try, and want to learn.