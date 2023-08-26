i need to display and update OPEN,HIGH,LOW,CLOSE AND LTP values in a chart - page 2
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Then you have to code it.
It's not that hard.
You can use
Here i made a beginning but not finished yet you have to finish it.
Finish it and post the resulting code here.
Then you have to code it.
It's not that hard.
You can use
Here i made a beginning but not finished yet you have to finish it.Finish it and post the resulting code here.
Dear Sir
I dont have much coding knowledge, i request you to kindly help on this
Thank you sir.. but i when copied and pasted , it didnt show anything in my chart
my chart looks like as follows
It's an expert, not indicator, on MT5.
Oh my god.. i actually requested indicator in mq4
my request is, almost done..
but slight work is there.
LTP ( Last Traded Price ) so, it should display the latest execution price on the script
Open , High, Low and Close values are to be printed as double digits..
I think it is done almost
It should be in bottom.. not at top of chart
all digits must be in 2 digits.
and LTP means, last trade price.