Average pip movement for the market (Volatility)
I notice ATR is being used to compute the average pip movement for the market, and has been used as a volatility indicator.
Anyone knows if there are other indicators that can perform the same function or better? Thanks.
Provide links here if you have.
Good, thanks. Any other pointers from anyone else?
Chaikin
High-Low over symbols total.
Then Arraymaximum and Arraiminimum to discover min and max amplitude.
This way, you get the whole picture.
Discover that all pairs with a specific base or counter move alike.
Discover front runners, and stalled ones, make use of the difference.
Get an idea of the nominal moves, and especially the cone of silence.
This is when the pushing and pulling suddenly stops, at that point you know where it's at, it's possible to trade the pullback too.
You can combine this, with the tickvalues in base currency to get a good overview of the entire market.
High-Low over symbols total.
Then Arraymaximum and Arraiminimum to discover min and max amplitude.
This way, you get the whole picture.
Discover that all pairs with a specific base or counter move alike.
Discover front runners, and stalled ones, make use of the difference.
Get an idea of the nominal moves, and especially the cone of silence.
This is when the pushing and pulling suddenly stops, at that point you know where it's at, it's possible to trade the pullback too.
You can combine this, with the tickvalues in base currency to get a good overview of the entire market.
Example:
Damn, nice overview here !
Damn, nice overview here !
This is only the visual layer.
There is also a audible layer.
This adds a complete new dimension to the trading experience.
The robot speaks.
"New High on H1 "EURO UNITED STATES DOLLAR"
"New low on D1 "GREAT BRITTAN POUND JAPAN YEN"
This goes on for some time and you hear them compete for the leading position.
And then it just stops, it stops talking.
And you don't even have to look at your screen.
Haa, maybe we should start a new thread on trading chatbots.
Yes that is good insight. Perhaps, your method gives a more accurate picture of average pip movement since it uses array minimum and array maximum.
Your account size also beats mine... many times to one. lolx
This is only the visual layer.
There is also a audible layer.
This adds a complete new dimension to the trading experience.
The robot speaks.
"New High on H1 "EURO UNITED STATES DOLLAR"
"New low on D1 "GREAT BRITTAN POUND JAPAN YEN"
This goes on for some time and you hear them compete for the leading position.
And then it just stops, it stops talking.
And you don't even have to look at your screen.
An assistant ! I've seen one on the market :
I wanted to do it with one of my indicators long time ago, but independant wav file stopped me - I also thought at a txt to speech dll - it was time consuming and not useful that much
An assistant ! I've seen one on the market :
I wanted to do it with one of my indicators long time ago, but independant wav file stopped me - I also thought at a txt to speech dll - it was time consuming and not useful that much
You can use espeak on linux its just one command to produce a wav file.
and you can put it in a script then make the entire engine at once.
Not very hard.
I can assure you that the created audio feed will reveal many unknowns, it's very helpful.
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I notice ATR is being used to compute the average pip movement for the market, and has been used as a volatility indicator.
Anyone knows if there are other indicators that can perform the same function or better? Thanks.
Provide links here if you have.