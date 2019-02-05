Access the MT5 calendar?
First of all good day/night fellow traders and forum members.
The question I have come upon today is the following: Is there a way to access the MT5 calendar and its values to use in either an EA or Indicator or Script?
Not only this weeks data but previous months too. For example access today 2 july my place information from 3 of febrary (even when there is a 90 day limitation in the mql5.com calendar version).
As far as I understand you can see this events as objects and access them via ObjectGet"Properties"("Properties") in a chart so real time access could be i believe possible but as stated I want to access data from previous months.
Thanks for all help.
Yours faithfully,
AWer1001.
Not yet, some said it'll be soon implemented - I'm waiting too.
For now, it's possible to access an external calendar (mql4 nothing public in mql5 - parsing these html pages is so boring) or the pink objects with a pending order higher & lower when the event occurs - but you won't be able to test it.
When it'll be introduced I guess it'll be possible to build solid news strategies.
Not yet, some said it'll be soon implemented - I'm waiting too.
For now, it's possible to access an external calendar (mql4 nothing public in mql5 - parsing these html pages is so boring) or the pink objects with a pending order higher & lower when the event occurs - but you won't be able to test it.
When it'll be introduced I guess it'll be possible to build solid news strategies.
Well that is a shame, either way thanks a lot for taking the time to answer my question.
Hope they implement something soon.
Best wishes.
Hi!
Is there any news about the Economic Calendar implementation in mt5?
Thanks.
Hi!
Is there any news about the Economic Calendar implementation in mt5?
Thanks.
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First of all good day/night fellow traders and forum members.
The question I have come upon today is the following: Is there a way to access the MT5 calendar and its values to use in either an EA or Indicator or Script?
Not only this weeks data but previous months too. For example access today 2 july my place information from 3 of febrary (even when there is a 90 day limitation in the mql5.com calendar version).
As far as I understand you can see this events as objects and access them via ObjectGet"Properties"("Properties") in a chart so real time access could be i believe possible but as stated I want to access data from previous months.
Thanks for all help.
Yours faithfully,
AWer1001.