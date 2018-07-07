CHART_AUTOSCROLL according the mouse wheel - page 2
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The wheel click is assigned for haircross so you may run into conflict (sometimes your functions execute, sometimes a crosshair appears).
I want both of these functions, the orginal cross hair, and my custom fonction.
If you want to use the scroll wheel it's the same procedure with id==CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL and lparam. Except you need Build 1121, because Build 1090 doesn't support it.
How can I force update it please ?
Just register a demo account at MetaQuotes-Demo server from terminal (File/Open account) and it will update.
Unless you're running XP or Vista, then it won't update.
Kypa is right . Try this as well (althought it may be firing due to MouseWheel event )
Just register a demo account at MetaQuotes-Demo server from terminal (File/Open account) and it will update.
Unless you're running XP or Vista, then it won't update.
Kypa is right . Try this as well (althought it may be firing due to MouseWheel event )
Ok,
I will work on it.
Thank you very much.
Just register a demo account at MetaQuotes-Demo server from terminal (File/Open account) and it will update.
Unless you're running XP or Vista, then it won't update.
IT doesn't work. :-/
Does not allow me to go on.
And tried to real account from meta quotes server too...
But still the same old version... :-/
There are no real accounts from MetaQuotes.
Write longer name and bogus e-mail. And random numbers for phone, not just zeros.What OS do you have?
There are no real accounts from MetaQuotes.
Write longer name and bogus e-mail. And random numbers for phone, not just zeros.What OS do you have?
It's ok now.
Thank you very much.