Experts: CyberiaTrader - page 3
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I test the ' EA' on "EUR/USD, M1" in the standard parametrs now a week without he tradet. How are the settings?
So far it seems to perform best for me on M15 but still nothing to write home about. Will continue to work out settings...
wake up
:)
In real account it is not working or I can not manage to work it.
Can anyone help me?furious_angel:
Hello Openstorm,
would you answer some questions about this EA, please.
what time frame did you use above to run this back test? have you forward tested this?
dont you think that 24.93% modeling quality is rather low?
what in your opinon would be the best time frame to run this?
what pair do you suggest?
i mean you say to run this on a more stabile environment.. which pair do you consider that to be?
i assume that you had a pair in mind whne you designed this EA.
i have read some of the other posts on other forums about your EA and i thought i would come here to ask you some of these questions.
sorry for all the questions, but inquiring minds want to know =p
Thanks in advance,
Furious_angel
Modelling quality is a meaningless number. See article: http://mechanicalforex.com/2010/12/modeling-quality-in-metatrader-4-an-almost-meaningless-number.html
Also, see results one of my EAs: http://excel1exteriors.com/pdf/Example-01_M5.pdf
38% modelling quality with: 91% successful trades, 113 profit factor, and $40 absolute drawdown. EA turned $10,000 into $100,000 in just over 5-months.
Hi Guys!
I found this manual on the net
https://www.dropbox.com/s/df0r1pizbvpooe1/CyberiaTrader_u_manual.pdf
sicsok
More bullshit, 10k killed in 100 trades
Full thread on this EA http://www.forex-tsd.com/metatrader-4/2996-great-ea-backtest.html
It seems people quickly judge EA's.