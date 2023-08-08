PIPPRO trend-pro professional profitable trending system
EA-trader:
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I have just given an order to create this system into an expert advisor.Here....It should cost no more than $100.
Really...why ?
You want a professional or amateur job ?
Haha $100 for a Billionaire System :)
Marco vd Heijden:That's what is the most amazing, they all have a profitable (an professional of course) strategy but ideally the coder has to do the EA for free or almost.
Haha $100 for a Billionaire System :)
Haha $100 for a Billionaire System :)
Alain Verleyen:
That's what is the most amazing, they all have a profitable (an professional of course) strategy but ideally the coder has to do the EA for free or almost.
That's what is the most amazing, they all have a profitable (an professional of course) strategy but ideally the coder has to do the EA for free or almost.
In france , they only live on cheese
EA-trader:If you want to make jokes we have a thread for that. Preferably, try to be funny.
In france , they only live on cheese
Marco vd Heijden:
Haha $100 for a Billionaire System :)
Haha $100 for a Billionaire System :)
My EA only cost $1,000 withe professional logic for live accounts The truth.
Alain Verleyen:
If you want to make jokes we have a thread for that. Preferably, try to be funny.
If you want to make jokes we have a thread for that. Preferably, try to be funny.
I did not mean it , but I prefer professional coders, because there is less headache afterwards,My last professional coder used to charge $100 per hour and $600 for an EA.
EA-trader:So what's the point to ask for "no more than $100" on this topic ? I don't understand you.
I did not mean it , but I prefer professional coders, because there is less headache afterwards,My last professional coder used to charge $100 per hour and $600 for an EA.
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Here is a profitable professional system using free indicators from this site.I would like to give something back to the people , who made these free indicators, and the people who help a lot.This is some professional knowledge input into this system
Enter/ OPEN TRADE when all indicators, moving averages and candles are aligned.Indicators are attached.
MTFRSI +50 buy , -50 sell
Stepmastoch V1 crossed higher for buy , lower for sell
MACD-coloured :+ 10 for buy -10 for sell// use bolder bars
stepma_sahken_v4 crossed higher for buy , lower for sell
One hourly candle closed higher from open for buy, closed lower for sell.
Hourly time frame H1 or higher
Stop loss below today's low//entry day low
Target profit:3 times stop loss risk /difference between entry and stop.
Trailing stop 100
close every friday at 19:00 or daily candles trend line break
Trade from monday at 10 to friday at 18.00
3 moving averages 8/20/30 cross up for buy.
3 moving averages 8/20/30 cross down for sell.
I have just given an order to create this system into an expert advisor.Here....It should cost no more than $100 from cheap coders , but a really good expert advisor from a professional coder will cost $500.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Well! I had EA done here for $90, under a $100 for this signal of pippro indicator , but the entire ea cost over $700 for a professional job.