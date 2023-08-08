PIPPRO trend-pro professional profitable trending system

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Here is a profitable professional system using free indicators from this site.I would like to give something back to the people , who made these free indicators, and the people who help a lot.This is some professional knowledge input into this system


Enter/ OPEN TRADE   when all indicators, moving averages and candles  are aligned.Indicators are attached.

MTFRSI  +50 buy  , -50 sell 

Stepmastoch V1 crossed higher for buy , lower for sell

MACD-coloured  :+ 10 for buy -10 for sell// use bolder bars

stepma_sahken_v4 crossed higher for buy , lower for sell

One hourly candle closed higher from open for buy, closed lower for sell.

Hourly time frame  H1 or higher

Stop loss below today's low//entry day low

Target profit:3 times stop loss risk /difference between entry and stop.

Trailing stop 100 

close every friday at 19:00  or daily candles trend line break

PIP PRO



Trade from monday at 10 to friday at 18.00


3 moving averages 8/20/30  cross  up for buy.

3 moving averages 8/20/30  cross  down for sell.



I have just given an order to create this system into an expert advisor.Here....It should cost no more than $100 from cheap coders , but a really good expert advisor from a professional coder will cost $500.

https://www.mql5.com/en/job


Well! I had EA done here for $90, under a $100  for this signal of pippro indicator , but the entire ea  cost over $700 for a professional job.



PIPPRO


pippro

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
I need EA follow this stratige  Buy (when all following occur) price action above pivot line  SSG b line is blue  Stochastic cross (10,3,4)(i will attach the one i use with setting are set) take profit 5 pips  stop lose count back the last three lows   sell (when all following occur) price action below pivot line  SSG b line is red Stochastic...
 
EA-trader:
...

I have just given an order to create this system into an expert advisor.Here....It should cost no more than $100.

https://www.mql5.com/en/job

Really...why ?

You want a professional or amateur job ?

 
Haha $100 for a Billionaire System :)
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Haha $100 for a Billionaire System :)
That's what is the most amazing, they all have a profitable (an professional of course) strategy but ideally the coder has to do the EA for free or almost.
 
Goldman Sachs will pay $50m for it
 
Alain Verleyen:
That's what is the most amazing, they all have a profitable (an professional of course) strategy but ideally the coder has to do the EA for free or almost.

In france , they only live on cheese

 
EA-trader:

In france , they only live on cheese

If you want to make jokes we have a thread for that. Preferably, try to be funny.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Haha $100 for a Billionaire System :)

My EA only cost $1,000 withe professional logic for live accounts The truth.

 
Alain Verleyen:
If you want to make jokes we have a thread for that. Preferably, try to be funny.

I did not mean it , but I prefer professional coders, because there is less headache afterwards,My last professional coder used to charge $100 per hour and $600 for an EA.

 

HERE A PROFESSIONAL SYSTEM WHICH WORKS!


PIPPRO

 
EA-trader:

I did not mean it , but I prefer professional coders, because there is less headache afterwards,My last professional coder used to charge $100 per hour and $600 for an EA.

So what's the point to ask for "no more than $100" on this topic ? I don't understand you.
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