PIPPRO trend-pro professional profitable trending system - page 3
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people might get idea , you guys are agents for market place , because if everything was free here, market place closed down , so you guys can act as stooges for market place, so their sales don't go down.
If profitable eas were given free , with profitable free indicators + free profitable systems, nobody needs to go to market place.It is only business to protect market place interests of merchants.
i said it was profitable , that is all that matters, since I have 50 eas that are profitable , if one is having drawdown , does it matter?
The new pippro indicator
the only thing like clockworks every profitable system get knocked , all the garbage indicators get bumped with all the failed systems from the old forex-tsd, so everybody remains and keeps buying from the market place, so site owner s rich.
Maybe you don't understand the difference between a starter and someone who is light years behind.
Besides you sound very much like Mr.Luck when you make assumptions.
i said it was profitable , that is all that matters, since I have 50 eas that are profitable , if one is having drawdown , does it matter?
The new pippro indicator
You talk too much and brag about your EAs being profitable and all that.
I dare you from the words that you spoke about being profitable with your EAs, if you are strong and have the gut to prove to everyone on this forum, publish 3 signals which run on different EAs and set a high price of maybe $ 10 000.00 for rental so that no one will subscribe to it and let people monitor the performance of your EAs for 1 year or 2. or quit talking about being profitable with your EAs, and try to show that you know more.
Successful trader don't talk to much neither claim like you do.
You talk too much and brag about your EAs being profitable and all that.
I dare you from the words that you spoke about being profitable with your EAs, if you are strong and have the gut to prove to everyone on this forum, publish 3 signals which run on different EAs and set a high price of maybe $ 10 000.00 for rental so that no one will subscribe to it and let people monitor the performance of your EAs for 1 year or 2. or quit talking about being profitable with your EAs, and try to show that you know more.
Successful trader don't talk to much neither claim like you do.
Those who can trade , they trade , so I trade.I don't need to start with selling nonsense of 93% profit rate and all those gimmicks.Here cable profitable also with these free indicators.
Let's throw in another graph and claim some more non existent profits.
Now we have reached that level of ridiculously of a rare kind.
Let's throw in another graph and claim some more non existent profits.
Now we have reached that level of ridiculously of a rare kind.
The purpose of these charts was to show good indicators can be tested , and indicators can be profitable, if all the good logic is coded in it.
any other indicators here on this site , with back tests?Just get a $30 dollar ea fo testing indicators , and make your own charts and graphs.