Issue with failed orders (Invalid price, 10015 error code)
Which broker ?
Alain Verleyen:
Which broker ?
Which broker ?
The broker is ForexTime.
Dimitrios Vezeris:
The broker is ForexTime.
It's an MT5 bug.
XAUUSD tick size is 0.01 on this broker
But the strategy tester returns ticks with prices like 1310.291.
You need to report this to your broker and write to Metaquotes ServiceDesk.
Alain Verleyen:
But the strategy tester returns ticks with prices like 1310.291.
You need to report this to your broker and write to Metaquotes ServiceDesk.
It's an MT5 bug.
XAUUSD tick size is 0.01 on this broker
But the strategy tester returns ticks with prices like 1310.291.
You need to report this to your broker and write to Metaquotes ServiceDesk.
Yes, this seems to be the problem. Thank you.
We have reported the issue and we'll keep you posted for anything new.
CFDs on Activetrades and Fxpro is having same issue.
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When I run the backtest with "OHLC Minute" or "Tick based on every tick" I still get a lot of these error messages but now the EA does manage to open and close several positions during the backtest period.
I use the