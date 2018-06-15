How to fill space between Histogram objects

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I'm trying to fill the area between histograms.  I have already seen this article:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/138945

And this:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/119974

Neither of which have a good answer.


Using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator as a sample, it would appear that their built-in operates differently, using magic.  Here is a pic of what it looks like:

With these settings:


Notice the fills are complete, even with the chart zoomed in max.



Now, if I use the code for Ichimoku, found here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7773

...and make the width of the lines = 5 (which is the max setting, but in the code you can make it larger), I get this:




Not filled.  And the corner problem.  If I go into the code and make the width 10, the problem is more pronounced:



It uses rectangles and the corners do not clip on the ind lines.  Otherwise I would just make it 15 or 20 and call it good.


So... Does anyone know how MT made their Ichimoku Kinko Hyo fill between the lines?


 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/224741
Bollinger Bands filled with one color
Bollinger Bands filled with one color
  • 2018.01.15
  • www.mql5.com
Hello All...
 
Alain Verleyen:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/224741

Thanks... I see the way now is triangles, not rectangles, and why.  However, the MT4 Ichimoku does not create a slew of objects...

And I *would* do it this way anyway, except that when you create a lot of objects in MT, it totally slows down the platform.

Any other ideas, anyone?

 
Derk Wehler:

Thanks... I see the way now is triangles, not rectangles, and why.  However, the MT4 Ichimoku does not create a slew of objects...

And I *would* do it this way anyway, except that when you create a lot of objects in MT, it totally slows down the platform.

Any other ideas, anyone?

Yes, forget it, it's useless ;-)
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