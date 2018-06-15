How to fill space between Histogram objects
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/224741
Alain Verleyen:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/224741
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/224741
Thanks... I see the way now is triangles, not rectangles, and why. However, the MT4 Ichimoku does not create a slew of objects...
And I *would* do it this way anyway, except that when you create a lot of objects in MT, it totally slows down the platform.
Any other ideas, anyone?
Derk Wehler:Yes, forget it, it's useless ;-)
Thanks... I see the way now is triangles, not rectangles, and why. However, the MT4 Ichimoku does not create a slew of objects...
And I *would* do it this way anyway, except that when you create a lot of objects in MT, it totally slows down the platform.
Any other ideas, anyone?
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I'm trying to fill the area between histograms. I have already seen this article:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/138945
And this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/119974
Neither of which have a good answer.
Using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator as a sample, it would appear that their built-in operates differently, using magic. Here is a pic of what it looks like:
With these settings:
Notice the fills are complete, even with the chart zoomed in max.
Now, if I use the code for Ichimoku, found here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7773
...and make the width of the lines = 5 (which is the max setting, but in the code you can make it larger), I get this:
Not filled. And the corner problem. If I go into the code and make the width 10, the problem is more pronounced:
It uses rectangles and the corners do not clip on the ind lines. Otherwise I would just make it 15 or 20 and call it good.
So... Does anyone know how MT made their Ichimoku Kinko Hyo fill between the lines?