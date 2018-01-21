Bollinger Bands filled with one color
Hello All.
I'm trying to source a Bollinger Band indicator that simply allows me to fill the space between BBtop and BBbottom with one user defined color. Can anyone point me to such an indicator?
You can not paint between the top and bottom lines of Bollinger.
I think that there is no other way to use histograms, or draw many thin triangles to fill it.
No puedes pintar entre las líneas superiores e inferiores de Bollinger.
Creo que no hay otra manera de usar histogramas, o dibujar muchos triángulos delgados para llenarlo. Creo que no hay otra manera de usar histogramas, o dibujar muchos triángulos delgados para llenarlo.
You have to write a new indicator that draws a histogram (and the two/three lines.)
I doubt you will find one. Unlike MT5, in MT4 the histogram will be painted on top of the price bars, hiding them.
You will have to create one, that doesn't hide the prices like I did here.
Many thanks to those who responded.
Might be George5 looking like this
Which can't be done in MT4. What part of "Unlike MT5, in MT4 the histogram will be painted on top of the price bars, hiding them," was unclear?
Which can't be done in MT4. What part of "Unlike MT5, in MT4 the histogram will be painted on top of the price bars, hiding them," was unclear?
Bro you need to tune your bot... It's coming across as rude.
Do you know which indicator (or the source code) that produces those solid fills?
No. I already saw it but can't remember where.
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Hello All.
I'm trying to source a Bollinger Band indicator that simply allows me to fill the space between BBtop and BBbottom with one user defined color. Can anyone point me to such an indicator?