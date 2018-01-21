Bollinger Bands filled with one color

New comment
 

Hello All.


I'm trying to source a Bollinger Band indicator that simply allows me to fill the space between BBtop and BBbottom with one user defined color. Can anyone point me to such an indicator?

 
George5 :

Hello All.


I'm trying to source a Bollinger Band indicator that simply allows me to fill the space between BBtop and BBbottom with one user defined color. Can anyone point me to such an indicator?

You can not paint between the top and bottom lines of Bollinger.

I think that there is no other way to use histograms, or draw many thin triangles to fill it.

 
Naguisa Unada :

No puedes pintar entre las líneas superiores e inferiores de Bollinger.

Creo que no hay otra manera de usar histogramas, o dibujar muchos triángulos delgados para llenarlo. Creo que no hay otra manera de usar histogramas, o dibujar muchos triángulos delgados para llenarlo.

 
George5: I'm trying to source a Bollinger Band indicator that simply allows me to fill the space between BBtop and BBbottom with one user defined color. Can anyone point me to such an indicator?

You have to write a new indicator that draws a histogram (and the two/three lines.)

I doubt you will find one. Unlike MT5, in MT4 the histogram will be painted on top of the price bars, hiding them.


You will have to create one, that doesn't hide the prices like I did here.

Files:
MARibbonFilled.mq4  21 kb
 

Many thanks to those who responded.

 

Might be George5 looking like this


 
mntiwana: Might be George5 looking like this

Which can't be done in MT4. What part of "Unlike MT5, in MT4 the histogram will be painted on top of the price bars, hiding them," was unclear?

 
whroeder1:

Which can't be done in MT4. What part of "Unlike MT5, in MT4 the histogram will be painted on top of the price bars, hiding them," was unclear?


Bro you need to tune your bot... It's coming across as rude. 

 
whroeder1:

Which can't be done in MT4. What part of "Unlike MT5, in MT4 the histogram will be painted on top of the price bars, hiding them," was unclear?

This is actually an MT4 chart that @mntiwana posted.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen: This is actually an MT4 chart that @mntiwana posted.

Do you know which indicator (or the source code) that produces those solid fills?

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Do you know which indicator (or the source code) that produces those solid fills?

No. I already saw it but can't remember where.

12
New comment