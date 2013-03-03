About graphical objects

New comment
 

Hi,

Just out of curiosity does anyone know why the appearance of objects varies when I run EA in the tester visual mode? Below pic is an example. Some of the rectangles have fill while others do not. This is not a problem but it would be nice to know why this is so. Thanks!

Br, Candles


 
Candles:

Hi,

Just out of curiosity does anyone know why the appearance of objects varies when I run EA in the tester visual mode? Below pic is an example. Some of the rectangles have fill while others do not. This is not a problem but it would be nice to know why this is so. Thanks!

Br, Candles


I think a ghost in your PC did that ;D.
 
LOL
New comment