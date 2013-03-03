About graphical objects
Candles:I think a ghost in your PC did that ;D.
Br, Candles
Hi,
Just out of curiosity does anyone know why the appearance of objects varies when I run EA in the tester visual mode? Below pic is an example. Some of the rectangles have fill while others do not. This is not a problem but it would be nice to know why this is so. Thanks!
Br, Candles
LOL
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Hi,
Just out of curiosity does anyone know why the appearance of objects varies when I run EA in the tester visual mode? Below pic is an example. Some of the rectangles have fill while others do not. This is not a problem but it would be nice to know why this is so. Thanks!
Br, Candles