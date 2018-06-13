Is there a way to subscribe to a discussion thread and be notified when a new answer is added to the queue? Be notified by email for example.
How do I know if someone has replied to the topic?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.30 21:14Push notifications:
- How do I know if someone has replied to the topic?
- How to invite the person into the topic?
read this small thread with the explanation.
Pierre Rougier: Is there a way to subscribe to a discussion thread and be notified when a new answer is added to the queue?
Another option is to use FireFox and the add on Update Scanner to notify any changes to all the forums (new and updated threads.)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
Is there a way to subscribe to a discussion thread and be notified when a new answer is added to the queue?
Be notified by email for example.
Thanks,
Pierre