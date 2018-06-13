Is there a way to subscribe to a discussion thread and be notified when a new answer is added to the queue? Be notified by email for example.

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Hello,

Is there a way to subscribe to a discussion thread and be notified when a new answer is added to the queue?
Be notified by email for example.

Thanks,

Pierre

 

How do I know if someone has replied to the topic? 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.30 21:14

Push notifications:
  • How do I know if someone has replied to the topic?
  • How to invite the person into the topic?

read this small thread with the explanation.


 

The star symbol adds the thread to your favorites.

 
Pierre Rougier: Is there a way to subscribe to a discussion thread and be notified when a new answer is added to the queue?

Another option is to use FireFox and the add on Update Scanner to notify any changes to all the forums (new and updated threads.)

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