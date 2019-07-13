Experts: 3MaCross EA
PLEASE TEST AT 2008.01.01
This EA can't running and always get nothing results.
hello.
please this ea doesnt work on my broker platform. i always reciev error messages of not placing trade.
can u please recreate this ea so that my broker will not notice it on the chart,and can you add stochastic indicator to it.
let the ea also have 5n take profut like
1st tp =10
2nd tp=20
untill 5
thanks
keep up the job
God bless you
hello,
please can you explain to me the meaning of NUMBER OF TRIES
thanks
steve
hi:
3MaCross EA have 5 warnings, can you update ?
Thanks
You cannot even test ist way too many signals
To run the EA correcty, we must change the name of the 2 indicators, exactly as in the EA..
Open the EA in editor and copy the name of indicators. There's slightly different name of both indicators with ones stated in the EA..
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3MaCross EA:
Author: bobby