MT5 Break Even
Seems you should use an hedging account instead of a netting one.
I'm sorry but I did not understand what you mean?
I would like to close all open positions when the price goes back to the level 1.22244525 Break Even but I do not know how to take this price!
fly7680:
I'm sorry but I did not understand what you mean?
I'm sorry but I did not understand what you mean?
MT5 have two types of account structures:
- Netting account: You cannot hedge and if you open multiple positions on the same pair in the same direction, positions will be added as a single trade.
- Hedged account: There is no such limitation. You can open multiple positions on the same pair in the same or opposite direction.
When you open a new demo(or real) account for MT5, you can choose between the Netting or Hedged account( depends if your broker supports the hedged account).
Sorry for my english!!!
Thanks for
the answers guys but this account that I have is fine in fact I need for
my trading the management of multiple positions in the single trade.
I have to take the value that is present in the tab "Trade" that euqivale to break even but I have not found anything native like for example open order price etc.
when I open two positions I have a single trade but in the graph I have a green line that represents the break even. How can I take this price level?
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In MetaTrader5, when I open multiple positions, these add up to a single Trade. I can take the opening prices of the individual Trade:
but how do I take the price of the Green Break Even line: