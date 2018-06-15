Need advice automate my profitable strategy to MT5 EA and backtesting on multi-currency.
Here is the result of how i flipped my $150 account to $1500 using my manually traded strategy using fixed 0.01 lot only after one week:
This strategy can trade whatever pair you want to trade, I trade all pairs in the marketwatch 24hrs non-stop. So it grow fast and lots of trades.
I have no mql coding knowledge, I am trying to make the EA myself and backtest it in mt5.
Since this is a multicurrency strategy backtesting, I need to know something before I start:
1. If i created a simple mt5 EA, can I backtest it with multicurrency in mt5? Does the EA need to support multicurrency as well? Because in MT4, there is a kind of EA that you only need to attach in one chart and you can trade all currency pairs in the market watch. Do i need that in mt5 if I want to backtest multi-currency?
2. Can i backtest all pairs in marketwatch in the mt5 tester? Are there any other limitation?
That is for now
This will help you
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/testing#multicurrency
- www.mql5.com
This will help you
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/testing#multicurrency
Thank you for your reply, but i can't seems to find the answer in the article.
Here is the result of how i flipped my $150 account to $1500 using my manually traded strategy using fixed 0.01 lot only after one week:
This strategy can trade whatever pair you want to trade, I trade all pairs in the marketwatch 24hrs non-stop. So it grow fast and lots of trades.
I have no mql coding knowledge, I am trying to make the EA myself and backtest it in mt5.
Since this is a multicurrency strategy backtesting, I need to know something before I start:
1. If i created a simple mt5 EA, can I backtest it with multicurrency in mt5? Does the EA need to support multicurrency as well? Because in MT4, there is a kind of EA that you only need to attach in one chart and you can trade all currency pairs in the market watch. Do i need that in mt5 if I want to backtest multi-currency?
2. Can i backtest all pairs in marketwatch in the mt5 tester? Are there any other limitation?
That is for now
Hi
I have had about 200 hundred EAS made over 10 years.If you can write a simple strategy and share it with me ,I will work in developing this into an EA.I won't share your strategy with anyone.I may decline, after I read. Time is money, so if I like your strategy, I will discuss more.I have made many profitable EAS.
Hi
I have had about 200 hundred EAS made over 10 years.If you can write a simple strategy and share it with me ,I will work in developing this into an EA.I won't share your strategy with anyone.I may decline, after I read. Time is money, so if I like your strategy, I will discuss more.I have made many profitable EAS.
oh many people message me already, thank you for your help sir.
I lie you
Most people want your strategy for free, THEN YOU WILL NEVER HEAR FROM THEM.
But I shared here something good.sEE POST 8, I can tell if your strategy is viable. It can be back tested on excel.I done it many times.
- 2018.06.15
- www.mql5.com
I lie you
Most people want your strategy for free, THEN YOU WILL NEVER HEAR FROM THEM.
haha yes that is why i am making the ea by myself
If you making $1,000 , surely some guy will back test it for $50 to $100, unless it is demo.
haha yes that is why i am making the ea by myself
If you read the stochastics thread, you will see all these people know very little about making profitable eas and indicators (read post 8), they want to make 5,000 more indicators, when the free one called stochastics makes money.It proves this in that thread
If you making $1,000 , surely some guy will back test it for $50 to $100, unless it is demo.
it is not a demo account. Anyways, now i am still making the mt5 version to backtest multicurrency. But i dont think it is any kind of a Grail strategy, because just grid strategy. The good result might be temporary, it may end up with blowing up the account.
i have powerful grid eas. They don't blow out. If used correctly with fundamentals and trends.
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Here is the result of how i flipped my $150 account to $1500 using my manually traded strategy using fixed 0.01 lot only after one week:
This strategy can trade whatever pair you want to trade, I trade all pairs in the marketwatch 24hrs non-stop. So it grow fast and lots of trades.
I have no mql coding knowledge, I am trying to make the EA myself and backtest it in mt5.
Since this is a multicurrency strategy backtesting, I need to know something before I start:
1. If i created a simple mt5 EA, can I backtest it with multicurrency in mt5? Does the EA need to support multicurrency as well? Because in MT4, there is a kind of EA that you only need to attach in one chart and you can trade all currency pairs in the market watch. Do i need that in mt5 if I want to backtest multi-currency?
2. Can i backtest all pairs in marketwatch in the mt5 tester? Are there any other limitation?
That is for now