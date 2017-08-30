Metatrader strategy tester can do this ? ( MT4 seems NO, MT5 ? )

New comment
 

if an ea have strategy like this:

multi currency pair calculation, and can determine the strength of currency and choose the best CHART and Currency Pair to trade on it ,

and this EA need to run only on one chart (no matter which currency pair , the ea and its strategy choose the best)

1- can do this with mt4 strategy tester? ( seems NO)

2- can do this with mt5 strategy tester?

3- do you know like this ea ( for free . and the mq5 ) to test ?

[Deleted]  
Mehrdad Shiri:

if an ea have strategy like this:

multi currency pair calculation, and can determine the strength of currency and choose the best CHART and Currency Pair to trade on it ,

and this EA need to run only on one chart (no matter which currency pair , the ea and its strategy choose the best)

1- can do this with mt4 strategy tester? ( seems NO)

2- can do this with mt5 strategy tester?

3- do you know like this ea ( for free . and the mq5 ) to test ?

  1. Yes, and No! MT4 Strategy Tester can check multiple currencies at the OHLC bar level, but only trade one per test. So you could run multiple runs to get combined results.
  2. Yes, MT5 can do multicurrency trading in the back-testing on a single run.
  3. I have never searched for them as I code my own EAs, but you can do put some effort into your research and have a look in the CodeBase for such possibilties.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
  1. Yes, and No! MT4 Strategy Tester can check multiple currencies at the OHLC bar level, but only trade one per test. So you could run multiple runs to get combined results.
  2. Yes, MT5 can do multicurrency trading in the back-testing on a single run.
  3. I have never searched for them as I code my own EAs, but you can do put some effort into your research and have a look in the CodeBase for such possibilties.

Thank you to reply.

about 1: see below please. (  there is no error in live )


this is on tester mt4. it use a function and calculate for each currency pair and write.

in tester as you see it is true, for the symbol run on it . ( yellow ) . i store it in function by a global.

but for other ( 6 another  currency pair . all of them calculate by one call of the function and can have sum of them.i store it in function by a global . )

as you see sum of them is not true.

what is the problem ?

[Deleted]  
Mehrdad Shiri:

Thank you to reply.

about 1: see below please. (  there is no error in live )

this is on tester mt4. it use a function and calculate for each currency pair and write.

in tester as you see it is true, for the symbol run on it . ( yellow )

but for other ( 6 another  currency pair )

sum of them is not true. i store it in function by a global .

what is the problem ?

Without looking at your code I am unable to state what is wrong. I can only guess and these are the things you should check:

  1. Make sure the required symbols are active in the Market Watch.
  2. You have to handle 4066 and 4073 errors (dure to history download delays),
  3. or you have to make sure you have enough history available in all required timeframes for each symbol.
  4. In MT4 you have to use OHLC bar values and not Tick values during testing.
  5. You should also check your code for bugs and bad logic.
New comment