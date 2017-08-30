Metatrader strategy tester can do this ? ( MT4 seems NO, MT5 ? )
if an ea have strategy like this:
multi currency pair calculation, and can determine the strength of currency and choose the best CHART and Currency Pair to trade on it ,
and this EA need to run only on one chart (no matter which currency pair , the ea and its strategy choose the best)
1- can do this with mt4 strategy tester? ( seems NO)
2- can do this with mt5 strategy tester?
3- do you know like this ea ( for free . and the mq5 ) to test ?
- Yes, and No! MT4 Strategy Tester can check multiple currencies at the OHLC bar level, but only trade one per test. So you could run multiple runs to get combined results.
- Yes, MT5 can do multicurrency trading in the back-testing on a single run.
- I have never searched for them as I code my own EAs, but you can do put some effort into your research and have a look in the CodeBase for such possibilties.
- Yes, and No! MT4 Strategy Tester can check multiple currencies at the OHLC bar level, but only trade one per test. So you could run multiple runs to get combined results.
- Yes, MT5 can do multicurrency trading in the back-testing on a single run.
- I have never searched for them as I code my own EAs, but you can do put some effort into your research and have a look in the CodeBase for such possibilties.
Thank you to reply.
about 1: see below please. ( there is no error in live )
this is on tester mt4. it use a function and calculate for each currency pair and write.
in tester as you see it is true, for the symbol run on it . ( yellow ) . i store it in function by a global.
but for other ( 6 another currency pair . all of them calculate by one call of the function and can have sum of them.i store it in function by a global . )
as you see sum of them is not true.
what is the problem ?
Thank you to reply.
about 1: see below please. ( there is no error in live )
this is on tester mt4. it use a function and calculate for each currency pair and write.
in tester as you see it is true, for the symbol run on it . ( yellow )
but for other ( 6 another currency pair )
sum of them is not true. i store it in function by a global .
what is the problem ?
Without looking at your code I am unable to state what is wrong. I can only guess and these are the things you should check:
- Make sure the required symbols are active in the Market Watch.
- You have to handle 4066 and 4073 errors (dure to history download delays),
- or you have to make sure you have enough history available in all required timeframes for each symbol.
- In MT4 you have to use OHLC bar values and not Tick values during testing.
- You should also check your code for bugs and bad logic.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
if an ea have strategy like this:
multi currency pair calculation, and can determine the strength of currency and choose the best CHART and Currency Pair to trade on it ,
and this EA need to run only on one chart (no matter which currency pair , the ea and its strategy choose the best)
1- can do this with mt4 strategy tester? ( seems NO)
2- can do this with mt5 strategy tester?
3- do you know like this ea ( for free . and the mq5 ) to test ?