Meta trader crashed on calculation

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hi guys,

may you help me on this code please :

string total_modes()

  {

  string ret="";

   int sum=0;

   ulong i=0;

   int interest=1;

   bool allnotfull=false;

   for(int y=1;y<=currencynumber;y++) currencyinerest[y]=interest;

   while(sum<currencynumber*100)

     {

      currencyinerest[currencynumber]+=1;

      sum=0;

      for(int y=1;y<=currencynumber;y++)

        {

         sum=sum+currencyinerest[y];

        }

      if(sum==100)

        {

         i++;

        }



      for(int y=currencynumber;y>=2;y--)

         if(currencyinerest[y]==100)

           {

            currencyinerest[y]=0;

            currencyinerest[y-1]=currencyinerest[y-1]+1;

           }

     }

     ret="Calculation On "+IntegerToString(currencynumber)+" Currency with " +IntegerToString(i)+" Modes.";

     return ret;

  }

this function return the number of modes that sum of all variables(currencyinerest[1]+currencyinerest[2]+...+curencyinerest[n]) are equal to 100;

this code perfectly work when you assign number 3 to to variable "currencynumber"

when you assign number 4 to "currencynumber" the code works with some delay, but if you assign a number greater than 4 to "currencynumber" meta trader will crashed.

i really need to run it on 20 currency , and i know it will takes several minutes to calculate;so what's your offer?

any suggestion will much appreciated.

 

Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


 
Farnood1988:

hi guys,

this function return the number of modes that sum of all variables(currencyinerest[1]+currencyinerest[2]+...+curencyinerest[n]) are equal to 100;

this code perfectly work when you assign number 3 to to variable "currencynumber"

when you assign number 4 to "currencynumber" the code works with some delay, but if you assign a number greater than 4 to "currencynumber" meta trader will crashed.

i really need to run it on 20 currency , and i know it will takes several minutes to calculate;so what's your offer?

any suggestion will much appreciated.

Of course it "crashed". For currencynumber=3 the while loop is executed ~100^3.

So for 5 it's 100^5 = 10,000,000,000, for 20 it will be 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000...that's insane :-D

Your "bruteforce" algorithm is not usable. You need to find an other one. And the worst is it's not even correct for 3 (you need currencyinerest[x] to be >0, right ?).

 
Alain Verleyen:

Of course it "crashed". For currencynumber=3 the while loop is executed ~100^3.

So for 5 it's 100^5 = 10,000,000,000, for 20 it will be 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000...that's insane :-D

Your "bruteforce" algorithm is not usable. You need to find an other one. And the worst is it's not even correct for 3 (you need currencyinerest[x] to be >0, right ?).

dear Alain

thanks for reply.As you said, i know exactly, how similar the code of function is to the code of insanity. :-)))))

but i really need to calculate it , and i'm pretty sure there is solution for it; because solver software's can solve this problem in few moments.so do you have any idea how to do it in Mql?

thanks in advance.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


Dear Eleni

it was really useful.thank you.:)

 
Farnood1988:

dear Alain

thanks for reply.As you said, i know exactly, how similar the code of function is to the code of insanity. :-)))))

but i really need to calculate it , and i'm pretty sure there is solution for it; because solver software's can solve this problem in few moments.so do you have any idea how to do it in Mql?

thanks in advance.

How that can be useful ? Maybe if I knew it I would be motivated to find a solution :-)
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