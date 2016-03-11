Indicators: #SF_Trend_Lines
This Chanel is The Best, for my! Thans You very, very much! Perfect Chanel!
This is awesome coding! I love it! Better than any indicator I have ever seen.
My only question is, when you set BarsForFract = 0, why does the code pick those specific values for the fractals, depending on the timeframe??
Hi .
Can you tell me please that what is the numbers mean on the right side of the chart? Looks like this : <--179:51 and it is changing.
Thank you.
very nice work
very nice work
hi
it looks great but could you please explain the meaning of numbers which is written with yellow color beside charts?
tnx
Hi .
Can you tell me please that what is the numbers mean on the right side of the chart? Looks like this : <--179:51 and it is changing.
Thank you.
what BarsForFract=0; means?
how should I change that?
regards,
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#SF_Trend_Lines:
Author: John Smith