Indicators: #SF_Trend_Lines

New comment
 

#SF_Trend_Lines:

It draws a channel with recommendations.

Author: John Smith

[Deleted]  

This Chanel is The Best, for my! Thans You very, very much! Perfect Chanel!

[Deleted]  

This is awesome coding! I love it! Better than any indicator I have ever seen.


My only question is, when you set BarsForFract = 0, why does the code pick those specific values for the fractals, depending on the timeframe??

[Deleted]  

Hi .

Can you tell me please that what is the numbers mean on the right side of the chart? Looks like this : <--179:51 and it is changing.


Thank you.

[Deleted]  

very nice work

[Deleted]  

very nice work

 

hi

it looks great but could you please explain the meaning of numbers which is written with yellow color beside charts?

tnx 

 
MQL4 Comments:

Hi .

Can you tell me please that what is the numbers mean on the right side of the chart? Looks like this : <--179:51 and it is changing.


Thank you.

that is time .. base on 4h candle trendline. minutes...seconds..
 
I would be perfect if it had push notifications when graph touches levels
 
I place and disappears. Do you think that is?
 

what     BarsForFract=0; means?

how should I change that?


regards,

12
New comment