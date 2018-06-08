How to indicator parameters modification ("apply to:") from iCustom?
Did you try to read the documentation ?
To receive values of a custom indicator from other mql5 programs, the iCustom() function is used, which returns the indicator handle for subsequent operations. You can also specify the appropriate price[] array or the handle of another indicator. This parameter should be transmitted last in the list of input variables of the custom indicator.
Alain Verleyen:
Did you try to read the documentation ?
yes, but i don't understand how to using!!
please,I would like if you can explain me how to using????
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I have a problem with indicator "DPO" when i call with iCustom, i can't to indicator parameters modification in apply to:PRICE_TYPICAL!!!