How to indicator parameters modification ("apply to:") from iCustom?

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I have a problem with indicator "DPO" when i call with iCustom, i can't to indicator parameters modification in apply to:PRICE_TYPICAL!!!


 

Did you try to read the documentation ?

To receive values of a custom indicator from other mql5 programs, the iCustom() function is used, which returns the indicator handle for subsequent operations. You can also specify the appropriate price[] array or the handle of another indicator. This parameter should be transmitted last in the list of input variables of the custom indicator.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Did you try to read the documentation ?

yes, but i don't understand how to using!!
please,I would like if you can explain me how to using????

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