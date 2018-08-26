I have a problem with EA when i started tester EA!
Do you really know what you are doing??
And, do you really think that we have a Crystal Ball??
Minions Labs:
And, do you really think that we have a Crystal Ball??
Do you really know what you are doing??
And, do you really think that we have a Crystal Ball??
yes,i know!
but i have a problem when i started tester the Expert Advisor!!
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why does it shows up dpo to the chart so many times??
And
what do you think is wrong?