Indicators: Price Channel
Is it possible to specify High - Low channel bands based on multiple "start and end" TIMES?
Example:
Show the Highest High and Lowest Low between (chart) time (A) 09:00 and 11:59.
and
Show the Highest High and Lowest Low between (chart) time (B) 12:00 and 15:59.
and
Show the Highest High and Lowest Low between (chart) time (C) 16:00 and 19:59.
and
Show the Highest High and Lowest Low between (chart) time (D) 20:00 and 01:59.
and
Show the Highest High and Lowest Low between (chart) time (E) 02:00 and 04:59.
and
Show the Highest High and Lowest Low between (chart) time (F) 05:00 and 08:59.
In this example I specified 6 time periods (A to F) but there could be any number of time periods.
Also based on Session times or traders analysis requirements some time periods could overlap.
Example:
Show the Highest High and Lowest Low between (chart) time (A) 09:00 and 11:59.
and
Show the Highest High and Lowest Low between (chart) time (A1) 10:00 and 13:59.
Shading the periods (High to Low) may also help to see them more easily.
I think this would be a very helpful indicator but I'm not a programmer so I hope you can see the value and have the time to create it.
Thanks.
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Price Channel:
The Price Channel indicator calculates the highest high and lowest low of the trailing number of bars specified by the input Length.
Author: Xaoc