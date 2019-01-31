Indicators: FiboPiv_v2

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FiboPiv_v2:

FiboPiv_v2 indicator.

Author: John Smith

[Deleted]  

Could you control the length of the fibopiv line into oneday. that's maybe perfect.

  
Great indicator I used it for a long time but today January 4, 2016 does not work on mt4 and it is unfortunate , if there will be an update please let me know thanks :-)
 
samuel1982:
What errors are you getting? It's a very old indicator....
 
samuel1982:
Just downloaded today (5/19/2016) and it's still working well on my MT4.

Fibo
 
are there any updates on this indicator,can we have an extended version where we can get more support/resistance level,may be like R4/S4.
 
does this indicator work by plotting lined of previous day Fibonacci levels? I'm new to this.
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