Indicators: FiboPiv_v2
Great indicator I used it for a long time but today January 4, 2016 does not work on mt4 and it is unfortunate , if there will be an update please let me know thanks :-)
samuel1982:What errors are you getting? It's a very old indicator....
are there any updates on this indicator,can we have an extended version where we can get more support/resistance level,may be like R4/S4.
does this indicator work by plotting lined of previous day Fibonacci levels? I'm new to this.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
FiboPiv_v2:
Author: John Smith