Issue with £ character when using MQLMySQL
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Hi, I hope someone can help. I have been trying to use the MQLMySQL library to read and write to a MySQL database. The problem than I am encountering is related to my brokers use of (£) as symbol, suffixes which for some reason causes issues when using this library.
I have isolated this issue to a simple select statement that reads from a My SQL table named symbols. Table contains 3 columns, id, name & broker_name. The broker_name column contains symbol names such as "GPBCHF(£)". When using the library, the £ symbol is being replaced by either a ? (when printing the output) or a J (when viewing through the debugger).
My read function from my data access object is shown below.
The first highlighted row above gets the brokerName from the cursor (3rd column). The second prints the output of all columns. The print statement outputs the following:
2018.05.31 21:29:17.787 Scratch AUDJPY(£),H1: ROW[2]: id = 3, name = GBPCHF, brokerName = GBPCHF(?)
When stepping through the debuggeer into the library, and setting a watch on result, line 213 (result = cMySqlGetRowField(pCursorID, pField);) sets result to GBPCHF(Ј).
Hope someone can help.