need help: problem in write/read
problem solved: in first highlighted line :
(TimeToString(TIME_WRITE_BUY[wr] , TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS))
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HI. I try it as below,
can you please check this part of code;
i have store data in " write " part and they are true and i have the file .(have problem about time )
then i want to read them in " read " part and when i print them on chart have problem for time : the part have time parameter highlighted have problem .( i think)
*** ) " PROBLEM IS IN ' TIME ' WRITE~READ :"
can you please check it to see what is wrong . this is for mt4 but can use in mt5 so i asked here to : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/159234
thank you.
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problem is :
i run it on strategy tester , as you see the reading time is 2 hour less than the stored in write.
and if remove the "7200" in the first highlighted line time wll be the current time as below picture:
in real time chart as below:
also in strategy tester as below:
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2-) the csv file :
3th column is time : ( is look blank )